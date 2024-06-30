ROK Marine Division Commanding General Visits III MEF

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – Maj. Gen. Ju Ik-Suk, the commanding general of the Republic of Korea 1st Marine Division, visited III Marine Expeditionary Force from July 1-3, 2024.



During the visit, Ju met with Brig. Gen. Hall, the deputy commanding general of III MEF, to enhance interoperability and reinforce the strength of the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps alliance. Highlights included visits to multiple units such as the 3rd Marine Division, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.



“III MEF and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps remain committed to readiness and crisis response in the region,” states Brig. Gen. Hall. “Our partnership promotes security in the Indo-Pacific, and we invest in realistic, shoulder-to-shoulder training.”



The ROKMC is the second largest Marine Corps in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. Each year, approximately 10,000 U.S. Marines travel to the South Korea to participate in combined and unilateral training events each year to enhance combat readiness. These annual events range from subject matter expert exchanges and building allied capacity during the Korea Marine Exercise Program, to large-scale command and control exercises such as the Freedom Shield series.



III Marine Expeditionary Force provides the United States with a forward-deployed force in readiness in the Pacific theater. It is a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of deploying forces for operations ranging from crisis response to combat operations.



For more information on this visit, please contact the III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.

