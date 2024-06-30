Safety Month is Observed with Garrion Annual Safety Day

Photo By Mark Getman | An American Red Cross representative demonstrated CPR at U.S. Army Garrison Fort...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | An American Red Cross representative demonstrated CPR at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's safety day June 27. The garrison's Safety Office and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate hosted the annual event on the Bluff in observance of National Safety Month. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Safety Office, in coordination with Fort Hamilton's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate, hosted the garrison's annual Safety Day on the installation Bluff, June 27 in support of National Safety Month.



The event strongly encouraged service members, employees, and their families to attend. Participating agencies included the Fire Department of New York, New York Police Department, American Red Cross, Directorate of Emergency Services and Army Community Service.



Senior Army leaders urged soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and their family members to educate one another on risk and influence behaviors concerning preventable injury and death, this month and throughout the year.



The Army observes June as National Safety Month, which raises awareness of the critical role Safety and Occupational Health plays in everyday mission readiness.



It supports Army priorities and enhances the Army's ability to take care of people.



The Army commits to making safety a priority as safety cannot be taken for granted: It must be what every member of the Army strives for daily.

"June is National Safety Month, and it's a great opportunity to think about what the Army is doing to keep our people safe – not just for one month, but all year round," said Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, assistant deputy chief of staff G-3/5/7.



The safety of soldiers and civilians remains at the forefront of efforts to maintain a resilient force. The Army needs to pay attention to and improve safety all year as it prepares for mission readiness.

Home and work injuries affect not only family members, co-workers, friends, and neighbors, but also the performance of the workforce and warfighters. It's imperative to maintain safety at home as well as in the workplace.



Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, visited the American Red Cross table during U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's safety day June 27. The garrison's Safety Office and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate hosted the annual event on the Bluff in observance of National Safety Month.