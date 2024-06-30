Royal Australian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy demonstrate information warfare capabilities at sea following trilateral agreement

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig | PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Errol Laumann, Information Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig | PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Errol Laumann, Information Warfare Commander for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Task Force 70, center, is joined by Capt. Masahiko Ito, of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Division 7, Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Information Warfare Force, and other information warfare (IW) specialists from CSG 5, JMSDF, RAN and the Royal Australian Air Force in the hangar bay of the strike group’s flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, June 11, 2024. The strike group’s 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet deployment provided the first opportunity for the three countries’ information warfare communities to work together at-sea following the signing of an IW Memorandum of Cooperation between the RAN, JMSDF and U.S. Pacific Fleet on April 25, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) – For the first time since the signing of a landmark trilateral memorandum, information warfare (IW) specialists from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) joined U.S. Navy counterparts with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 aboard the flagship aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) during the strike group’s 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet deployment.



On April 25, 2024, a Trilateral Maritime Information Warfare Working Group Guidance Memorandum was signed between the JMSDF, RAN and U.S. Pacific Fleet. The memorandum is intended to deepen cooperation of all partners on non-kinetic information operations related to intelligence, communications, meteorology/oceanography, electromagnetic, cyber and space domains, in addition to kinetic operations of the three fleets.



The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group deployment represented the first time since the memorandum was signed in which all three navies – plus the RAAF – have had information warfare representatives coordinating together at-sea.



“This is a perfect opportunity to put into practice the tight cooperation our leadership codified in writing just a few weeks earlier,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Errol Laumann, Information Warfare Commander for CSG 5. “Our work together during this deployment proves we can quickly and tangibly implement this deeper information warfare coordination, expanding the scope and clarity of our shared battlespace awareness. As we continue to improve our IW interoperability, we ensure our navies can react seamlessly as a unified force to any emergency or crisis.”



The CSG departed Yokosuka for deployment on May 16 with Royal Australian Navy information warfare (IW) specialists embarked. IW representatives from the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force embarked aboard Ronald Reagan to integrate with the strike group staff over the following weeks.



“It is crucial to build up IW capability for our security,” said Capt. Masahiko Ito, of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Division 7, embarked aboard Ronald Reagan.

“During this time together, we could synchronize operations with the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy. It is a great milestone for us in our JMSDF IW history.”



Throughout those initial weeks, the trilateral IW team embarked aboard USS Ronald Reagan coordinated information sharing, technology experimentation and integrated deterrence across a multi-domain environment to demonstrate the strength and versatility of information warfare across the joint and combined force.



“Synchronization of IW capabilities with our allies ensures we are integrated and postured to meet the challenges we face,” said Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price, one of the Royal Australian Navy information warfare officers embarked during Valiant Shield. “We are stronger as one.”



The U.S. Navy’s Information Warfare Community includes personnel specializing in intelligence, cryptology, cyber warfare, information technology, and meteorology and oceanography. Its mission is to defeat any adversary by using assured command and control, battlespace awareness and integrated fires to achieve freedom of maneuver across all warfighting domains.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.