Pensacola Blue Wahoos To Wear ‘Call Sign’ Jerseys

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos issued ‘call sign’-themed jerseys to their players July 2.



In what’s becoming a tradition, members of the Blue Wahoos baseball team will wear call signs on the back of their jerseys for their July 3 Salute to Service game, this year against the Montgomery Biscuits.



“The Wahoos are an outstanding organization and sharing the naval aviation tradition of giving out call signs reinforces the close ties we share with our community,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty. “There’s often a light-hearted story behind a call-sign, and sharing this tradition with the Blue Wahoos is a great way to continue partnering with the community which has embraced the Navy for more than a century.”



Call signs are a method of identifying and communicating with aviators over radios, with the ‘Call Sign Review’ becoming a squadron mainstay. New aviators are assigned a call sign by senior personnel, a nickname they’ll take with them throughout their career. The nicknames can be humorously related to an aviator’s habits or characteristics, something Shashaty said reinforces teamwork and acceptance to an organization.



Some of the call signs Blue Wahoos players received include “Yearbook,” “Late Night,” “Mozzarella,” and “Mr. Clean.”



“I’m grateful to the military and all of the things they’ve done for us,” said Blue Wahoos player Dale ‘The Hornet’ Stanavich. “It’s amazing that we get to do this.”



Shashaty explained the history of call signs to the gathered players, likening the camaraderie U.S. Navy Sailors and officers maintain to the teamwork the Blue Wahoos employ.



“It’s a lot of fun for us to participate in events like this, and providing them to see this light-hearted Navy tradition can show the teamwork NAS Pensacola has,” he said. “I’m honored to impart some of our Navy traditions on these great players and celebrate our nation’s birthday with our community.”



The Wahoos’ July 3 Salute to Service game, designed to honor and celebrate the thousands of service members from each branch of the armed forces in the Pensacola, Florida, area, is also a partnership between the baseball team and Pensacola Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, a fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July is planned that evening.



Shashaty is scheduled to throw out the first pitch of the July 3 game.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).