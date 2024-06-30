The 9th Hospital Center Upholds a Cherished Tradition by Hosting the Non-Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Ft. Cavazos, Texas

On June 28, 2024, the 9th Hospital Center (9th HC) organized its highly anticipated Non-Commissioned Officer induction ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, which generated an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement. According to the Association of The United States Army, the custom of commemorating a Soldier's transition to a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) dates back to the Army of Frederick the Great. Prior to receiving full recognition as an NCO, individuals had to fulfill the obligation of standing four watches, with each watch scheduled every four days. New inductees are formally recognized and welcomed into the NCO Corps during the ceremony. They receive their NCO creeds, reaffirming their commitment to duty and leadership. The event features speeches from senior officers and veteran NCOs who share valuable insights and advice.







The NCO induction ceremony marked a significant milestone for many Soldiers who had recently attained the rank of Sergeant while deployed, supporting the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve mission overseas. Over the past year, other Soldiers in the 9th HC achieved the rank of Sergeant. Many others recently transferred from different duty stations without previously taking part in their own NCO induction ceremony. This ceremony provided a long-awaited moment of recognition for many Soldiers who had worked for years to attain the rank of Sergeant. Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Osmil Sazon understood the profound importance of honoring these achievements and made it his mission to revive this time-honored tradition before America's birthday. CSM Sazon stated, "The rank of an NCO is truly dear to my heart. The profession of being an NCO, a leader of Soldiers is a privilege. It has profoundly influenced me, and it’s essential to carry on these traditions with future leaders. Throughout my career I have seen the Army change in new and exciting ways to help defeat our adversaries, but I am also glad we maintain our traditions that help make us the best Army in the world." The guest of honor for the ceremony was CSM Shavonda C. Devereaux, 1st Medical Brigade Command Sergeant Major. CSM Devereaux charged the newly inducted NCOs to continue to honor traditions by conducting NCO Induction Ceremonies as these events mark our place in the history of the Army and highlight our relevance and significance. CSM Devereaux further reaffirmed that NCOs must take “Ownership!” She stated that NCOs must own responsibilities to lead, inspire, motivate, guide, and challenge Soldiers to tap into their unknown potential. Also present for the NCO induction ceremony was the Provisional Commander for the 9th HC LTC Omar Shami; he stated, "It is our responsibility as leaders to uphold and maintain the traditions that serve as the foundation of the Army.”







The dedication and commitment shown by CSM Sazon in orchestrating this event highlighted his deep respect for the NCOs hailed as the backbone of the Army. The ceremony served as more than just a formal acknowledgment; it was a vibrant celebration that honored these extraordinary individuals' exceptional leadership, resilience, and excellence. Held against the backdrop of the 4th of July weekend, the occasion resonated deeply with those present. As each new NCO crossed under sabers held high by their peers, an undeniable sense of pride and accomplishment filled Fort Cavazos. It was a powerful reminder that despite deployments or relocations, traditions like these continue to bind Soldiers together in unity and honor.

