PRANG announces 141st ACS mission conversion

Photo By Josue Rivera | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., the assistant adjutant general-air,...... read more read more Photo By Josue Rivera | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., the assistant adjutant general-air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, addresses the Airmen of the 141st Air Control Squadron and explains their change of mission in becoming an Air Mobility Squadron at Punta Borinquen Radar Site, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024. The transition from an ACS to an AMS will be effective April 1, 2025, upon completion of their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Josue Rivera) see less | View Image Page

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general-air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, addressed the Airmen assigned to the 141st Air Control Squadron, Punta Borinquen Radar Site, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024, and discussed their future mission change, converting to an Air Mobility Squadron.



This mission change adjusts to the needs of the U.S. Air Force and meets the needs of the great power competition, aligning with the lines of effort of the current National Defense Strategy.



The transition to an Air Mobility Squadron will be effective on April 1, 2025, and will be the first AMS in the Air National Guard enterprise.



“It is because of your great reputation that you were selected for this opportunity,” said Pabon. “You will be the first in the Air National Guard enterprise with the AMS mission set.”



The 141st ACS will successfully conclude its current operations in an ongoing deployment before officially transforming into an Air Mobility Squadron next year.



“Emphasizing this shift represents an evolution in the PRANG’s responsibilities and capabilities,” said Pabon.



This change signifies a pivotal moment for the 141st ACS, ushering in a new era of operational capability and strategic importance for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



“This change of mission will carry the legacy of the ‘Quijotes’ into the future,” said Pabon.



Speaking to the Airmen in Aguadilla, Pabon emphasized the significance of the transition and the unit’s ongoing commitment to excellence.