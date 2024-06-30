Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG announces 141st ACS mission conversion

    141st Receives New Mission

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    06.01.2024

    Story by Josue Rivera 

    156th Wing

    AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general-air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, addressed the Airmen assigned to the 141st Air Control Squadron, Punta Borinquen Radar Site, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2024, and discussed their future mission change, converting to an Air Mobility Squadron.

    This mission change adjusts to the needs of the U.S. Air Force and meets the needs of the great power competition, aligning with the lines of effort of the current National Defense Strategy.

    The transition to an Air Mobility Squadron will be effective on April 1, 2025, and will be the first AMS in the Air National Guard enterprise.

    “It is because of your great reputation that you were selected for this opportunity,” said Pabon. “You will be the first in the Air National Guard enterprise with the AMS mission set.”

    The 141st ACS will successfully conclude its current operations in an ongoing deployment before officially transforming into an Air Mobility Squadron next year.

    “Emphasizing this shift represents an evolution in the PRANG’s responsibilities and capabilities,” said Pabon.

    This change signifies a pivotal moment for the 141st ACS, ushering in a new era of operational capability and strategic importance for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

    “This change of mission will carry the legacy of the ‘Quijotes’ into the future,” said Pabon.

    Speaking to the Airmen in Aguadilla, Pabon emphasized the significance of the transition and the unit’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

