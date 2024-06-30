314th AW salutes new commander

Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | Col. Marty Smith, incoming 314th Airlift Wing commander, is welcomed by Team Little...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | Col. Marty Smith, incoming 314th Airlift Wing commander, is welcomed by Team Little Rock members during the 314th AW Change of Command Ceremony, June 28, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

Col. Jonathan Tucker, relinquished command of 314th Airlift Wing to Col. Marty Smith during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2024.



Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, 19th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 314th AW, and representatives from across Herk Nation.



During his tenure as the 314th AW commander, Col. Tucker commanded over 1,500 military and civilian personnel across six squadrons, supporting 12,000 military families, 68,000 retirees, and over $4 billion in assets while managing numerous manning impacts due to deployments. Additionally, he recognized deficiencies in Airmen's ability to survive and operate in the future fight and led the activation of the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center, which significantly bolstered Airmen’s combat readiness skills and prepare them for the next challenge.



“Herk Nation has reached capabilities never seen previous to your command” Quinn said. “The 314th is honored to have been your final assignment as you head into your next phase of retirement.”



Smith graduated and commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2000. After earning his pilot wings in 2002 at JSUPT NAS Corpus Christi, Tx., Smith began his journey as a C-130H pilot. He’s previously served as the 19th Operations Group commander, where he was responsible for over 500 personnel and 31 C-130J aircraft executing 16,000 flight hours annually with an operating budget of more than $5.1 million.



“Col. Smith, your experiences will be a cornerstone to our success in this next chapter. I am confident the 314th Airlift Wing will continue to thrive under your command,” Quinn said.