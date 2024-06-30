Welch receives command of 19th Operations Group

Col. Christopher Welch assumed command of the 19th Operations Group from Col. Marty Smith, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2024.



Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony that was attended by family, friends, members of the 19th OG, and representatives from across Herk Nation.



“Today, we say farewell, but not goodbye to the Smith family and eagerly welcome Col. Christopher Welch and his family back to Team Little Rock,” Davies said. “This ceremony is not only a procedural formality. It is a heartfelt salute to the past and a blazing beacon for the future that lies ahead. As we witness this hallowed transition, let us recommit ourselves as Airmen to the ideals for which we each took an oath.”



As he relinquished command, Smith took a moment to reminisce on the history of Little Rock, including the 80th Anniversary of D-day, where he spoke about a moment when he stood in Normandy thinking of those who created the 19th Bombardment Group and the legacy they left behind.



“As past met present, I thought about the 19th OG,” Smith said. “I love this group. I love the mission and the Airmen, and our world-wide impact. I love the comradery, the focus, talent, motivation, and adaptability. You are worthy. You carry the spirit and legacy of the giant shoulders who came before you. To Col. Welch, know that I hand you a worth organization. I know you will lead them well.”



Welch took a moment to speak to the men and women of the 19th OG as he assumed the mantle of commander.



“I’m honored to stand in your presence,” Welch said. “There is no greater group of hard-charging, mission-hacking, motivated herk warriors in the world. You are unmatched in providing TacAir Anywhere. Anytime the call goes out, you jump all in and you deliver on time, on target.”



Prior to this assignment, Welch was the Executive Assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander United States European Command at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Mons, Belgium. In this role, he led the Commander’s personal staff of 112 personnel responsible for security, communications, travel, and all executive actions.



Welch graduated in 2002 from Washington State University and is a senior pilot with more than 3,300 flight hours in the KC-10A and C-130J. His previous experiences include operational tours with operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, and NEW DAWN across squadron, wing and headquarters levels.



“It’s a special feeling to be a part of this group again; one I can’t fully explain,” Welch said. “Being back in the 19th OG is a homecoming for me and my family in so many ways. It’s in our Air Force DNA, it’s a part of who we are, and it always will be. I promise I will give you the very best of me and I know you will give the very best of yourselves to each other because it’s who you all are.”

