Rivera Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Monica Rivera graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 3, 2024.



Rivera, from San Antonio, Texas, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to provide for her family.



“Education and being able to provide for my son are two things that are really important to me,” said Rivera. “When I moved to this country, I was received with open arms. Everyone who lives in the U.S. has opportunities that a lot of other people don’t have. When I started to learn about the military and all the things I can accomplish, it was a no brainer for me. I can give back to this country and achieve a better life for my family at the same time.”



Rivera, 29, graduated from Centro de Estudios Universitarios in Mexico. After high school, she worked as a lifeguard and Brazilian jiu jitsu coach at Rodrigo Pinheiro BJJ, where she also trains.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Rivera is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Rivera, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“All the recruits who were nominated were so squared away that I was really surprised when my RDCs told me the news. During my time here, I’ve done my best to work hard and have an open heart to the other recruits around me. Fortunately, I was surrounded by really good people, and the award I’m being given is a reflection of all of us. I couldn’t be happier with the way my journey in the Navy has started and I hope to follow a similar path as I move forward.”



Rivera’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Kevin Richards, Engineman 1st Class (EN1) Alain Dabasol and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class (GM1) Dustin Jones, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“I’m so lucky to have the RDCs that I did,” she said. “Each one of them was able to teach me different things in their own unique way. They knew when to motivate me, when I might need more explanation, and always talked to me about how to lead different types of people. I feel like I’m as prepared for the fleet as I could possibly be in such a short amount of time, and I owe all of my thanks to them.”



Additionally, Rivera said her family and friends helped push her to success.



“I had a quote from my jiu jitsu professor that I always used to remind myself when I was having a tough day,” said Rivera. “He’d always say, ‘Accept your new norm.’ When something happened, I’d always try to see the positive in it, and use it as a learning lesson. Jiu jitsu and the lessons he taught me really help me a lot while I was here. My other source of motivation was my son. I want to give him a better life, and I want him to see that you can always achieve more if you’re willing to give the effort. If I can do this, I know one day he will understand what he is capable of too.”



Rivera said that while there were a number of challenges, being away from her family was the toughest to overcome.



“My son is young, so I’m not sure he understands why I have to be away and why I can’t call all the time,” she said. “Any time a child is young, there’s a fear that they will forget you while you’re gone. Not being able to hug him or talk to him and have him understand that I’m only going to be gone for a short amount of time is tough. But when you look at the bigger picture, when he gets older, I want him to see what his mom was able to accomplish and know that I did my part to make this country that we live in a safer place for him to grow up. Keeping this in mind helped me get through those tougher days.”



After graduation, Rivera will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, for training on basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.