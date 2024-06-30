2024 CINC IEA

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | The 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, was named as the Air...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | The 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, was named as the Air Force recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. The Installation Excellence Award recognizes U.S. military installations around the world with outstanding and innovative efforts by the people who operate and maintain them. The 366th Fighter Wing showcased incredible innovation and a fierce dedication to taking care of its Airmen, ultimately giving exemplary support to the missions of the Department of Defense. see less | View Image Page

The Installation Excellence Award recognizes U.S. military installations around the world with outstanding and innovative efforts by the people who operate and maintain them. This highly competitive award is given annually to one installation representing the Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Army, and Defense Logistics Agency.



This year’s Air Force Installation Excellence Selection Board was chaired by Brigadier General Brian S. Hartless, Director of Air Force Civil Engineers, and comprised of Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, 492 SOW/CC; Col. Lauren A. Courchaine, 37 TRW/CC; Col. Silas V. Darden, 960 CW/CC; and CMSgt Antonio L. Cooper, 377 ABW/CCC. Together, the IESB traveled to evaluate finalists, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to select this year’s Air Force winner.



During their trip, the board witnessed first-hand innovative efforts on base and met with the devoted individuals who make it happen. Mountain Home has introduced a self-sustaining recycling center that generates $120K for their installation annually, and the Gunfighter Innovation Cell’s solar portable power cells provide a deployable, self-sufficient source of electricity in austere environments and during field training exercises. The Gunfighters have also improved the lives of their Airmen through re-shaping dorms to reflect those who live there, and continue to provide ample opportunities for Airmen to immerse themselves in the local community.



On this year’s winner, Brig. Gen. Hartless said "Mountain Home Air Force Base excelled in their mission support throughout 2023. They met challenges head-on, crafting innovative solutions and initiatives to bolster operations on base and downrange. The Gunfighters have also improved the lives of their Airmen by providing ample opportunities for Airmen to immerse themselves in the local community. Congratulations to Mountain Home on their accomplishments over the past year, keep leading the way!"



Many installations were considered for the Air Force’s CINC IEA this year. Congratulations to runner-up Aviano Air Base, Italy, and honorable mentions Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.