Celebrating Independence Day at Fort Liberty

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The concert in the sky fireworks show covered most of the viewing area at Fort Liberty...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The concert in the sky fireworks show covered most of the viewing area at Fort Liberty during the finale of the 4th at the Fort celebration on June 29, 2024. The staple Iron Mike statue is seen looking up at the brilliant colors exploding high above. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Bird, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – As the hot summer sun reached its peak, the spirit of patriotism rose in the hearts of citizens across Fort Liberty. For those in the local community, one event stands out as a beacon of celebration and unity: the 4th at the Fort held at Fort Liberty Main Post Parade Field. This year, on June 29, the event offered a spectacular display of American pride, family-friendly fun, and a heartfelt tribute to the nation's independence to an estimated 30,000 spectators.



“Having the event on June 29 provides an opportunity for Soldiers and their Families to celebrate the 4th together and support the surrounding community Independence Day celebrations,” said a Fort Liberty spokesman.



The 4th at the Fort is not just another event on the calendar; it is a time-honored tradition that brings people together to commemorate the birth of the United States of America. The Fort Liberty Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation organizers left no stone unturned in planning a day filled with entertainment, activities, and, of course, fireworks. Kids also had a designated play area called Kiddie Land that stayed open until dusk. Kiddie Land offered variations of blow-up slides and bouncy houses supplied by the FMWR equipment checkout center.



The 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band opened the event by performing rock ‘n’ roll classics. The Golden Knights jumped on the parade field, and the traditional ceremonial flag ceremony allowed the audience to cheer for their home state before the three big, talented music artists took center stage.



“We wanted to create an environment with music for everyone to enjoy,” said Fort Liberty Special Events Coordinator and action officer for the 4th at the Fort celebration, Amanda Cahill.



As the day progressed, attendees enjoyed a diverse music lineup featuring performances by top artists such as Maddie & Tae, The Plain White Ts, and Flo Rida.



Maddie & Tae are known for their catchy country hits and energetic live performances. Spectators sang along to their chart-topping songs and danced on the parade field. The Plain White Ts brought a mix of nostalgia and excitement to the stage. With their unforgettable pop-rock anthems and high-energy showmanship, they got the crowd on their feet to sing along to every song. Flo Rida needed no introduction – his infectious hip-hop beats and charismatic stage presence made him a fan favorite. He brought his signature style and hits to the stage, keeping the crowd dancing all night long until the concert in the sky fireworks show.



“Our family had such a great time with all the different musical acts, and we didn’t mind extending our dance party and having fireworks a little later,” said spectator Elizabeth Marcus at the 4th at the Fort celebration. “Thank you, Fort Liberty, for always having such a fun Independence Day celebration.”



The highlight of the 4th at the Fort celebration was undoubtedly the breathtaking fireworks display that lit up the night sky. Visitors gathered to witness a dazzling show of colors and patterns, accompanied by a soundtrack of patriotic tunes. It was a magical moment that truly captured the spirit of Independence Day.



“We had the best time,” said 4th at the Fort spectator, Jessica Williams. “Thank you, Fort Liberty, MWR, and the command group. This will be an annual event for our family.”



Beyond the spectacle and merriment, the 4th at the Fort serves as a poignant reminder of the values that bind a community together. It is an occasion to reflect on the resilience and courage of those who paved the way for the freedoms we hold dear. As families and friends gather to honor the nation's heritage, the spirit of unity and gratitude shines brightly, underscoring the enduring significance of this annual celebration.



“The event was amazing and not to mention free,” said 4th at the Fort celebration spectator Jordana Montgomery. “So many people played a part in making everything fun and memorable, such as MWR, Soldiers, and volunteers that took the time; a big thanks to all of them.”