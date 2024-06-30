Soldier setback, lesson in resilience, perseverance

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. — Not being chosen for the interservice physician assistance...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. — Not being chosen for the interservice physician assistance program is only a minor setback for one Soldier at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Sgt. Victoria Sanchez, noncommissioned officers in charge of the BJACH OB/GYN clinic, will not allow it to impede the pursuit of her goals. When military personnel message 24-232, “IPAP Army Selection Board Results” were issued on Jun. 14 and Sanchez saw her name on the order of merit list she was temporarily devastated. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Not being chosen for the interservice physician assistance program is only a minor setback for one Soldier at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Sgt. Victoria Sanchez, noncommissioned officers in charge of the BJACH OB/GYN clinic, will not allow it to impede the pursuit of her goals.



When military personnel message 24-232, “IPAP Army Selection Board Results” were issued on Jun. 14 and Sanchez saw her name on the order of merit list she was temporarily devastated.



Sanchez born of Mexican heritage; said she was raised by a single mother with a strong work ethic.



“My mom used to tell me, you have one day to wallow in your disappointment, but after that you have to get up and do something,” she said. “My mom always said the world will keep moving, and I must keep moving forward. She always told me that each generation must be better than the one before it.”



Sanchez, the oldest of four, said she is trying to set an example for her siblings and will continue pushing forward.



“My mom wants me to apply again,” she said. “All I know for sure, is that one day I will be a physician assistant.”



Sanchez said a childhood illness is her motivation to become a PA.



“I wasn’t trying to make a deal with God, that if I survived, I’d become a medical provider,” she said. “I was just inspired by them, their patient care; I was impressed by their expertise and bedside manner.”



Originally from Houston, Texas, Sanchez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from the University of Missouri in 2020.



Sanchez said her mom encouraged her to pursue engineering. After graduation, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, her job prospects were uncertain, and she decided to enlist in the Army.



Sanchez learned about the IPAP program in college but was missing four courses and shadowing hours.



“My recruiter suggested I become a medic,” she said. “My first assignment was a line unit in Korea, so I was unable to knock out those requirements until I arrived at BJACH.”



Sanchez said as soon as she arrived at Fort Johnson on Oct. 10, 2022, she visited the education center, used the tuition assistance program, and enrolled in the online courses at Northwestern State University.



While assigned to the patient centered medical home at BJACH Sanchez was able to complete her shadowing hours.



“I shadowed Willie Shelton, a physician assistant in PCMH, every Thursday, which were procedure days,” she said. “I was only able to shadow him for 23 days, due to taskings and other requirements but during that time, I logged 184 hours.”



Sanchez said the entire process was long and arduous. She said she almost gave up on several occasions, but with encouragement from her fellow NCOs and the S-1 she submitted her application in February of 2024.



“While I was researching the IPAP program and getting my application together, I learned that many people just give up,” she said. “Despite the rigor of the application process and my own second thoughts throughout the process, Sgt. 1st Class John Martinez, Sgt. Jack Helton, Sgt. Nicole Domengeaux, Sgt. Anabella Maramara, and Beatrice Hurey kept me going.”



Sanchez said she has one year left in the Army and she will use that year to simultaneously pursue IPAP and civilian PA programs.



“One way or another I will become a physician assistant,” she said. “Despite this roadblock, I am not deterred from pursuing my goals.”



Maj. Jason Sharp, IPAP Program manager for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, said acceptance into the program is competitive.



“The program selection rate is approximately 50 percent of all applicants,” he said. “The national average for civilian programs is 20-25 percent. IPAP uses most of the same application criteria as civilian programs, but there is additional Army- specific requirements not seen on the civilian side that provide additional insight into the quality of the applicant. It is worth noting that, while the selection rate is higher for IPAP vs the civilian average, that statistic should not lead anyone to believe it is anything less than a top-tier program. IPAP is consistently within the top 5-10 percent of all physician assistant schools in the nation, ranked above several Ivy League programs.”



Sharp said there are nearly 400 applicants annually with half active duty and the remainder from the reserves and national guard.



Sharp said selected applicants set themselves apart in numerous ways.



“Overall grade point average, GPA for science courses, letters of recommendation from physician assistants, the applicant’s letter of intent, and a history of superior performance when compared to peers, to name a few,” he said. “Academics are obviously necessary when it comes to competitiveness, for sure. But the whole person view is helpful in finding those with the grit and will to succeed.”



Sharp said Sanchez should not be disheartened.



“Of the nearly 400 applicants, less than 300 were boarded,” he said. “In Sgt. Sanchez’s case she is in this game early in terms of her time in service and her rank. Most selected applicants have six to eight years of service in the ranks of staff sergeants or higher. I encourage her to apply again.”



Sanchez continues to hold her head up, work hard each day, and pursue her career goals. Despite having less than four years’ time in service she continues to outperform her peers and impress her leadership.



“My mom always said: Do your best or don’t do it at all,” she said. “My rank plays no bearing in my level of effort. I was selected for my current position over staff sergeants, sergeants first class, and master sergeants and I will continue to work hard at everything I do.”



Sanchez said this setback has only hardened her resolve.