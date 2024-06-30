Fleet Forces Commander Hosts Congressional staff, Virginia Governor and Local Leaders to Discuss Community Development

Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), hosts a roundtable with congressional, local and senior military leaders at USFFC headquarters on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia. Adm. Caudle is hosting this roundtable to discuss continued efforts on community development in Hampton Roads. These discussions are on-going initiatives to Navy’s long-standing commitment to ensuring quality of service, including quality of life and quality of work, meet the highest standards.



“Quality of life and quality of work continue to be the center of leaderships’ attention,” said Adm. Caudle. “The goal for today was to clearly define measurable and actionable objectives in a collaborative setting to not only talk about it, but to act and influence change on voiced deficiencies and concerns from our Sailors and community. Together, Navy and community leadership are committed to prioritizing our personnel and their quality of service - both in and out of the workplace.”



Roundtable attendees included members of Congress and local Virginia leaders and staff members: staff members from Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin’s office; staff members from Virginia Senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner’s offices; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans representing 2nd District of Virginia; Congressman Rob Wittman representing 1st District of Virginia; Phillip Jones, Mayor of Newport News; and Bobby Dyer, Mayor of Virginia Beach.



Additionally, U.S. Navy officials and leadership who attended the roundtable included Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations, and Environment)/Chief Sustainability Officer; Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command and Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.



USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT), and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe.



Norfolk represents one of the largest military concentration areas in the world and contributes significantly to the Norfolk area economy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US