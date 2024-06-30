USS Springfield Returns Home to Naval Station Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

Photo By Lt. James Caliva | 240629-N-QR679-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 29, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James Caliva | 240629-N-QR679-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 29, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, June 29, 2024. Springfield returns to its homeport after completing a 4-month western pacific deployment. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 29, 2024) - The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returned to its homeport June 29, after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming its vital role in maintaining security and stability in the region.



“Springfield exemplifies the excellence of our submarine force, serving as a cornerstone in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The crew has contributed uniquely to our mission, and their dedication reflects our steadfast commitment to our allies across the region and truly embodies their motto, United for Freedom.”



During their deployment, Springfield conducted vital missions crucial to national security, enhancing operational capabilities and reinforcing deterrence efforts within the Indo-Pacific. The crew also had the opportunity to visit Japan for a routine port visit to Yokosuka, where they hosted Mr. Arima Yutaka, Assistant Minister (Ambassador) / Director-General of North American Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.



“The true strength of our vessel lies in our Sailors, who consistently impress with their professionalism, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to enhancing the operational environment,” said Cmdr. Andrew Domina, commanding officer, USS Springfield. “Outside of normal operations, our crew had the distinct honor of hosting our foreign allies and partners, allowing them to get a firsthand look at our submarines. This was a great opportunity for bilateral engagement and allowed our partners to gain a better understanding of who we are and what we do in support of our Pacific mission.”



Springfield is the fourth ship of the United States Navy to bear the name. The boat was named in honor of both the cities of Springfield, Illinois and Springfield, Massachusetts. It was launched on Jan. 4, 1992 and commissioned on Jan. 9, 1993.



Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Springfield is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests worldwide.