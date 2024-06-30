Update: U.S. Coast Guard reports man presumed overboard safe; highlights international cooperation

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received notification early June 27 from the master of the M/V Daiwan Glory that the 39-year-old Vietnamese national crewman was found safe aboard the vessel, concluding an extensive multi-national search effort.



The searches, in this case, were facilitated by the rapid response and collaboration of multiple vessel crews, including M/V Kota Gabung, M/V Golden Hope, M/T Cesi Beihai, and M/V Magsenger 16. These efforts are part of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) program, which mobilizes ships worldwide to respond to emergencies at sea.



"The dedication and swift action of our AMVER participants and international partners demonstrate the program's critical role in ensuring the safety of mariners in distress," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the case's search and rescue mission coordinator. "This incident not only reiterates the importance of the AMVER system but also highlights the challenges and coordination necessary in international maritime operations."



Initially alerted by a distress call via the Japan Coast Guard on June 25, the JRSC Guam team coordinated with several commercial vessels and international partners to locate the missing mariner, presumed lost in vast oceanic expanses approximately 607 nautical miles south of Guam.



The Royal Australian Defense Force offered further support and prepared to deploy a P-8 aircraft to assist. However, the mission was adjusted due to delays in securing diplomatic clearances for airspace access.



This event underscores the complexities of international search and rescue operations and the crucial nature of cooperation among global maritime and defense communities to safeguard lives at sea.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam:

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensuring security and fostering peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense, maintaining close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.

