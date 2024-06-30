Navy Warfare Center Facilitates First Hypersonic Test Bed Flight Experiment with Missile Defense Agency

WALLOPS ISLAND, Virginia – Rocketry experts from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) White Sands Detachment in New Mexico successfully conducted the first U.S.-based flight of the Hypersonic Test Bed (HTB), a maneuvering glide vehicle designed to provide a common platform for hypersonic experiments.



The White Sands Detachment subject matter experts and their contractor team assembled a three-stage rocket that propelled the glide vehicle or “flyer” into hypersonic flight prior to separation, while the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) sponsored the test. The White Sands team spent more than three years preparing for the groundbreaking launch that included attached experiments from industry and academic partners.



Hypersonic flight is defined as flight through the atmosphere below altitudes of about 56 miles and at speeds of Mach 5 or higher. The flight of HTB-1 permitted data collection on numerous experiments, both internal and external, allowing relevant testing in a hypersonic environment.



The team from NSWC PHD’s White Sands Detachment managed the mission from beginning to end, conducting environmental and vibration tests, coordinating with the NASA missile range at Wallops Island, and assembling and launching the rocket.



“HTB-1 was another exceptional example of the capability, professionalism and dedication of the White Sands Detachment team,” said Cmdr. Adrian Laney, White Sands Detachment officer in charge, who was present for the HTB-1 launch. “This launch was yet another in a long chain of successful events that we have conducted in partnership with the MDA; in this case, we worked with the Innovation, Science and Technology Directorate to mature technology for use in hypersonic weapons.



“Looking ahead, we will continue to support the MDA with additional HTB launches, fleet exercises, and developmental/operational test events around the world,” Laney added.



The HTB concept will serve as a key component by increasing the overall testing capacity and cadence of the U.S. to enable rapid technology development and delivery to the warfighter.



"HTB will allow the U.S. to pursue a broad range of state-of-the-art technologies able to operate reliably in hypersonic flight environments," said Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, MDA director.



Initial reports indicate that MDA's Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) successfully observed the trajectory of the HTB-1 vehicle. MDA will continue to assess flight data over the next several weeks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 19:49 Story ID: 475343 Location: WALLOPS ISLAND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Warfare Center Facilitates First Hypersonic Test Bed Flight Experiment with Missile Defense Agency, by Teri Carnicelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.