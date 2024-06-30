U.S. Sixth Fleet Conducts Bilateral Operations with IKECSG and WSP ARG

From Carrier Strike Group TWO Public Affairs



EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) conducted joint operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea (EMED) today.



WSP ARG recently arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to ensure regional stability and deter aggression. Upon completion of their port call in Souda Bay, Crete, IKECSG joined the WSP ARG and Royal Navy ship HMS Duncan for joint operations, highlighted steaming in company.

Bilateral operations like this bolster international relationships across the region and showcase the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team’s interoperability between our services and Allied forces.



“Carrier Strike Group 2 accomplished a lot on deployment, but we had yet to operate with our Marine brothers and sisters from an amphibious ready group,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG-2), IKECSG. “The Wasp ARG is a testament to how closely our Blue/Green teams integrate, and our operations with the HMS Duncan demonstrate how effectively and expertly we are able to integrate with our partners.”



Combined, the CSG and the ARG are a battle force of nearly 10,000 Sailors and Marines who offer the fleet commander a multitude of shore and littoral capabilities to protect maritime security and stability anywhere across the globe.



“The opportunity for the WSP ARG-24 MEU (SOC) to integrate with the IKECSG and the HMS Duncan gives us the chance to showcase our interoperability with a CSG and our Allies as we take station in the Mediterranean.” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 4, embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1).



While the ships conducted joint operations, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) hosted a family reunion in the onboard Morale, Welfare and Recreation center. Sailors from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) were transported via MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to IKE, and were afforded the opportunity to spend time with their families before returning to Wasp for the deployment ahead. IKE Sailors were given a chance to catch up with their families before returning home after a nine-month deployment.



IKECSG units are returning to their homeports or Norfolk, Virginia and Mayport, Florida after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. They participated in Operations Yukon Lightning and Prosperity Guardian to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.



The IKECSG is comprised of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 and its nine squadrons, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107), and the Information Warfare Commander.



The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group is comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51).



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



