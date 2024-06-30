NAVFAC Washington Architect Stephanie Brick's Debut Novel Wins National Readers' Choice Award for Best Children's Book

Stephanie Brick, an architect and design manager at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, recently won the prestigious national Readers' Choice Book Award for Best Children's Book with her debut novel, The Secret Doors of Cannondale. The middle-grade fantasy book, with a Navy child as the main character, has captured the hearts of readers across the country.



Brick's inspiration for the novel stems from her childhood desires for adventure and professional experience as an expert in salutogenic design, an evidence-based strategy aimed at improving health and well-being in high-stress, mission-focused environments. She said, “It's been fulfilling witnessing my designs and initiatives lower service members' stress and improve their well-being—as an architect, it's a little part but my own act of service to those giving so much to our country. When I started writing my book, I wanted to continue to give back to this community.”



By making a military child the hero of her story, Brick aims to highlight the unique challenges and triumphs experienced by children in military families. She explained, “I think military kids don't get enough credit for their own kind of service, so I decided to make them the hero of my story. And I chose Navy because, obviously, Navy is the best!”



As an architect, Brick finds parallels between her professional work and her writing, with both revolving around world-building and creating inviting spaces that draw people in. The main character, Adeline Perle, is a 12-year-old outcast who discovers a secret doorway to other worlds while navigating the challenges of growing up in a military family. Through Adeline's journey, Brick explores themes of friendship, self-value, acceptance, and finding one's place in the world.



Brick hopes that The Secret Doors of Cannondale will resonate with young readers, particularly those from military families, helping them feel seen, heard, and less alone. She also aims to foster empathy and understanding among non-military readers towards the experiences of military children.



“Adeline's character is not defined by the fact that she's in a military family: that's a big part of what's made her who she is, but it doesn't define her identity. Her curiosity, her values, her bravery, her dreams, her efforts to 'try'--those are the qualities that define her.”



The success of her debut novel has been incredibly rewarding for Brick, who promises the release of the second book in the Cannondale Chronicles trilogy. The Secret Doors of Cannondale is available in various formats, including hardcover, paperback, eBook, and audiobook, through multiple retailers. Fans can stay updated on Brick's upcoming events by following her on Instagram (@stephanie.brick.author) and Facebook (Cannondale Chronicles), or by subscribing to her newsletter at stephaniebrick.com/secretdoors#newsletter.

