Team Rota: YN1 Joshua Kelley

Yeoman 1st Class Joshua Kelley, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), is the ship secretary and command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA).



“As the Ship Secretary, I am the command’s record and administrative manager. I oversee, process, and maintain records for 325 personnel including EVALs/FITREPs, Awards, Directives, Legal Correspondence and Naval Correspondence,” explained Kelley.



Kelley, from Berwick, Pennsylvania, joined the Navy in February 2016. They have served as part of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 based in Iwakuni, Japan, and then Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity in Virginia Beach, Virginia before reporting to the Bulkeley in August 2023.



Kelley is a motivated Sailor in their daily job – even recently being awarded Bulkeley’s Sailor of the Quarter (2nd Quarter) – and is the command's fun boss as the Moral Welfare Recreation (MWR) President keeping the command’s moral high.



Kelley loves their command and the comradery displayed by the Wolfpack, emphasizing, “like a wolf pack, we are strongest when we are together! We ENGAGE with all obstacle in our way, we FIGHT together to overcome any situation and we WIN every day, which is how we earned the 2023 BATTLE 'E'!”



Outside their daily duties, Kelley has several collateral duties such as assistant security manager, public affairs officer, non-DTS entry agent (NDEA), damage control training team member, and medical training team member.



In their free time, Kelley’s interests revolve around being a LGBTQIA+ activist, fostering environments for Queer people, and educating others on queer culture. They achieve this by using their social media platform and their drag queen persona, Harpy Daniels, to promote understanding, inclusion and authenticity. They also served as the first non-binary digital ambassador appointed by the Navy from November 2022 to March 2023, becoming a trailblazer within the LGBTQIA+ military community.



“Serving on the best ship on the water front in Forward-Deployed Naval Forces Europe I am building bridges and breaking stigmas and stereotypes for all queer people in the service,” Kelley said. “We can be 100% our authentic self and serve our country loud and proud no matter how we identify.”



In their free time, Kelley enjoys being able to travel locally and around Europe. Travel along with, “experiencing a new culture and meeting amazing people” are their favorite things about being stationed here.



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:26 Story ID: 475270 Location: ES Hometown: BERWICK, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: YN1 Joshua Kelley, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.