NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Change of Command

MANAMA, Bahrain - Captain Evelyn Lee relieved Captain Alexander D. Wallace, III as commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, 30 June.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain provides full spectrum operational logistics support and quality of life programs to the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Joint and Coalition Warfighters, DoD civilians, and their families operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR). The diverse and resilient workforce of FLC made up of military, DoD civilians, contractors, and foreign national workforce, guarantee uninterrupted and outstanding supply support to ensure mission readiness.



Wallace assumed command in June 2022 after serving as the Director of Contracts at NAVSUP FLC in Jacksonville, FL. Throughout his career as a Navy Supply Corps Officer and Joint Logistician, he has deployed across the globe in submarines, aircraft carriers, tenders and expeditionary teams.



During his time as commanding officer, Wallace led the team through numerous achievements while delivering vital mission support to the 5th Fleet AOR. He also played a key role in the successful launch and implementation of the Get Real Get Better (GRGB) Navy initiative at FLC Bahrain. The command has adopted this mindset in everyday practices. GRGB principles set the framework for establishing ownership, embracing the red, and escalating and fixing barriers.



"It has been a privilege to lead this team for the past two years. Their unwavering dedication, talent and collaborative spirit have been the driving force behind our success. The work that we have accomplished together has made a meaningful impact on our organization's mission and support to the 5th Fleet AOR, and I am incredibly proud of that legacy," stated Wallace.



Rear Admiral Jacquelyn "Jackie" McClelland Deputy Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, presided over the ceremony. During her remarks, she highlighted Wallace's accomplishments while in command, noting the agility and excellence brought to the operating environment.



“You and your team kept the Navy “Ready for Sea” while keeping your most important asset — your people — safe and prepared” said McClelland. “I am proud of the tremendous value you have delivered to the Fleet and the many mission partners within this FLC’s area of responsibility during your time here at the helm.”



Wallace reports to his next role as Division Chief, Logistics Directorate, Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Captain Evelyn Lee assumes command as the seventh commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain since its establishment in 2013. Before assuming her current role, she served as the OPNAV Branch Head, Logistics Information and Emerging Technology. Prior to earning her commission in July 2001 through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences from The University of Memphis in 1993. In 1997 she later earned a Master of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. She is also a 2014 graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College.



Lee said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this team. I am committed to building upon the strong foundation that exists here. Together, let us collaborate, innovate, and continue to strive for excellence while working toward our shared vision."



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup, and https:/ /twitter.com/NAVSUP.

