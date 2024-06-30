Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Graduation Awards

    Highest Rifle Marksmanship Score Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PFC Dylan Peppers

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Federico Flores 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers who distinguished themselves above their peers were awarded the respective awards at the Basic Combat Training graduation on June 28, 2024, of Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:17
    Story ID: 475268
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Graduation Awards, by Federico Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Soldiers
    US Army
    Awardees
    434th Field Artillery Brigade

