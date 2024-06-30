Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Graduation Awards

Photo By Federico Flores | Highest Rifle Marksmanship Score Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PFC Dylan Peppers was...... read more read more Photo By Federico Flores | Highest Rifle Marksmanship Score Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PFC Dylan Peppers was awarded the Highest Rifle Marksmanship award by Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade on June 28, 2024, for scoring the highest in the battery on Rifle Marksmanship during Basic Combat Training. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers who distinguished themselves above their peers were awarded the respective awards at the Basic Combat Training graduation on June 28, 2024, of Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade