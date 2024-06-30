Soldiers who distinguished themselves above their peers were awarded the respective awards at the Basic Combat Training graduation on June 28, 2024, of Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 10:17
|Story ID:
|475268
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Battery 1-31st Field Artillery Graduation Awards, by Federico Flores, identified by DVIDS
