Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 56 Years of Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight

On July 1, 1968, the dispensary aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was formally commissioned as a Naval Hospital. The hospital would remain fully operational for the next 42 years until October 2, 1994 when patient care began October 1, 1994 in the newly built facility that would become Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



The hospital’s original officer staffing included nine Medical Corps with three augmentees, one Dental Corps, five Medical Service Corps and nine Nurse Corps.



Enlisted staffing included 44 Hospital Corpsmen with four augmentees and 17 Civil Service Employees.



Navy Captain Anthony Rush, a Medical Corps Officer, assumed command of the hospital on July 1, 1968. He served as the commander until July 30, 1973. Dr. Rush received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the Wayne State Medical School in Detroit Michigan and served in various roles in the Navy and Marine Corps, to include Staff Medical Officer of the 2nd Marine Air Wing and Senior Medical officer of MCAS Cherry Point.