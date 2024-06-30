IAAAP all about sustainable waste management

All inert solid waste produced at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, located in Middletown, Iowa, just over eight miles west of Burlington, is sent to its Solid Waste Processing Center, also known as the recycling center.



The $7.2 million, 36,841-square-foot facility has been operational for two years, and it replaced an outdated recycling center.



The multiple buildings the previous recycling center was contained in had no fire suppression or detection devices, no HVAC system, running water, or insulation.



That’s not the case now, as the new recycling center has all those items, and houses effective, efficient state-of-the-art equipment.



IAAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, uses that equipment to divert waste from its local landfills and repurpose materials once slated for the scrap heap.



Unused and scrap wood, for instance, is shredded and converted to animal grade bedding.



“We have a lot of dunnage, and whatever we can’t repurpose we shred,” said Randy Doyle, Chief of the Operations Support Division at IAAAP.



Dunnage is wood used to support and secure cargo during transport.



Another machine inside the recycling center (the Mangler) demilitarizes ammo products, such as aluminum or other ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which is then recycled.



IAAAP’s cardboard is compacted and recycled, as well. Via a cold compression process, Styrofoam is, too. One IAAAP production line creates 50 tons of Styrofoam annually, all of which historically went to landfills.



“We are starting to take Styrofoam from industry,” said Doyle, who aims to have Styrofoam collection bins put in place throughout the community, a move that will have a tremendous environmental impact on the Greater Burlington area. Styrofoam is typically not accepted by local recycling facilities.



Old used and unwanted electronics (e-waste) – such as TVs, computer monitors, and computers – are also processed inside IAAAP’s Centralized Solid Waste Processing Center. The facility's significance aligns with the Army's 15-year Modernization Plan, which is aimed at transitioning towards a more modernized working environment over the next 15 years.



IAAAP’s recycling initiative supports the Department of Defense's Integrated Solid Waste Management strategy, and it focuses on waste reduction, diversion, and compliance with regulations.



“Our recycling initiative plays an important role in promoting awareness and education about sustainable waste management practices,” Doyle said. “By engaging employees, stakeholders, and the community, the initiative fosters a culture of environmental stewardship and encourages participation in recycling efforts.”



Lt. Col. John Dunlapp, IAAAP’s commander, expresses similar thoughts as Doyle.



“IAAAP’s core function is to produce various munitions for the Department of Defense while being good stewards to the environment,” Dunlapp said. “The Solid Waste Processing Center has enabled us to decrease our internal waste while simultaneously providing unique services to the local community.”

