Reservist Drill at NMRTC Beaufort Parris Island Medical Branch Clinic

Beaufort, S.C. – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort gives home to many Navy Reservists participating in their Active Duty Drill time this summer. Their time at this command can range from 14 days to 29 days at Navy Medicine and Training Unit aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Beaufort S.C.



These reservists have volunteered to come to support NMTRU. Many of them have been here more than once during their Navy reservist career. One of the reservists mentioned he volunteers to come every year at this time for the last 3 years. These reservists are coming to Beaufort from all over the United States of America. Reservist volunteers come from all 50 states and as far away as Puerto Rico.



Each of these reservists bring different backgrounds to this drill time. When polling the room, the reservists stated that in their civilian lives they were Nurses, Paramedics, Pharmacy Technicians, Deputy Sheriffs, construction, and administration professionals.



The reservists met with the Officer in Charge of NMTRU Parris Island, Cdr. Christopher Lynn, to do an orientation about what the command does, who the reservists will be supporting and why. Lynn stated during this orientation meeting “You all are important to the mission due to the surge of recruits during the summer months. About 60% of Marine Corps recruits come through MCRD Parris Island during June, July, August and September.”



Recruit Training Command is the largest customer for NMTRU. This command has an average of 1000 patient encounters a day. The recruits will be seen at least 3 times during their training cycle for blood work, immunizations, hearing, vision, and dental exams/work. If the recruits are injured during training, then their visit count goes up. Lynn stated, “You all are directly contributing to the national security by supporting the medical mission. Making sure all the recruits are medical ready to do their training is our mission.” NMTRU contributes to the “We Make Marines” moto of MCRD Parris Island.



Lynn left the sailors with these parting thoughts, that “we set the tone on these new military members first interaction with Navy Medicine. Establish positive relationships with these young recruits. Let the Drill Instructors be the Drill Instructors, you can make the lives of these recruits in training better even if for a small moment.”

