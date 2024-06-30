Razem Silniejsi, Stronger Together: Det 1 leads way for Saber Nation in Poland

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – In the vast green forests of western Poland, through narrow winding roads a few hours west of Warsaw, the flight line of Powidz Air Base bursts through the tree line. Although the rural outpost is administered by the Polish Air Force, or Siły Powietrzne, it also is home to a lone, unassuming building serving as the facility for ten U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB, over 600 miles away.



Despite their sparse ranks and small footprint, this team, known as 52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1, is charged with a unique and critical assignment since they were first activated in November 2012: supporting the movements and operations of thousands of U.S. troops deploying in and out of Powidz and Lask Air Bases.



It’s a mission that has only grown and evolved in scope, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Given the unit’s geographical location, Det 1’s support is focused primarily on the responsibility of deterrence and defense for the whole of NATO.



“One of the big missions we’ve supported for those folks over the past few years has been Quick Reaction Alert,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Frye, Det 1 senior enlisted leader.



For Det 1, supporting QRA means enabling fighter aircrews and support packages to launch and intercept Russian aircraft 24 hours and day, seven days a year as part of NATO’s air shielding mission to increase air and missile defenses along their eastern flank.



It’s a job in which the workload is widely spread through rotational deployments. Since March 2022, they have hosted a non-stop cycle of deployers assigned to over 60 units across all branches of the U.S. military. But there’s one common denominator all the deployers share when they’re in Poland; from the USS George H.W. Bush in 2022 to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina in 2023 and a host of contingents in between, Det 1 has been there to support all of them.



“It is not a secret that we are here and have hosted almost six and a half thousand deployed Airmen, Soldiers, Marines and Sailors over the past 28 months,” said Lt. Col. Peter Namyslowski, Det 1 commander. “Our physical presence here in Poland is an absolute strategic touchdown for the joint force when it comes to executing and operationalizing Air Component strategy within the theater.”



At only ten Airmen strong, it’s no small feat for Det 1 to facilitate their deployment tempo. The unit’s members come from a host of Air Force career fields; the specialties for cyber operations, logistics, pilots, aerospace ground equipment mechanics, crew chiefs, contracting and force support are all represented in Det 1’s ranks.



“Every single member of Det 1 has multiple additional duties due to the leanness of our location,” said Capt. Chelsea Brown, Det 1 Support Flight commander. “My contracting officer is also an additional duty first sergeant. My TMO (traffic management office) troop is a postal master. We truly are the active embodiment of Mission Ready Airmen.”



Det 1’s scope of operations becomes even more impressive when considering that they operate from two bases. While the unit is based primarily out of Łask, they rely heavily on Powidz’s flight line to facilitate flights for deployers in the event Lask’s airfield is inoperable or the aircraft are too large.



“We provide operational, logistical, transportation and lodging solutions for all deployed forces,” said Brown. “We have the relationships that deployed forces need and liaise with the Polish to provide such services.”

Even though Det 1 has their work cut out for them, the unit embraces the challenges they face.



“Every day is different and brings new challenges, but that’s why I like my job,” said Frye. “It never feels like ‘Groundhog Day’. We may be a smaller crew out here, but we remain light, lean and agile as we operate between two forward operating locations within the area of responsibility.”



Between the small size of their force and the large footprint they cover, one of the most important jobs everyone at Det 1 shares is maintaining the robust relationship they have with their Polish military hosts at both Lask and Powidz.



“The relationship we have built with the Polish is one of the most important things we foster here–we simply cannot do this mission without them,” said Brown. “We are the closest permanent party members to what is happening in Ukraine, which means we have a direct impact on what’s happening in the world. It’s an incredible feeling to be part of something like that.”



As the easternmost permanent U.S. Air Force unit in the European Theater, Det 1’s mission is critical in deterring adversarial prospects, working alongside the Polish military and strengthening Saber Nation’s relationships with NATO partners. It’s a bond that every Airman at Det 1 knows cannot be neglected.

