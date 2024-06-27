OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Security Forces Squadron held a rededication ceremony for Corporal Joseph Morin at the Morin Gate on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 27, 2024.



The ceremony unveiled a new plaque and paid homage to the sacrifice that Morin and his Republic of Korea Army partner made in the line of duty.



Morin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 15, 1948 and entered the Air Police career field. He was killed in action when he stepped on a land mine while searching for a downed pilot on Nov. 1, 1950 while assigned to the 6149th Air Police Squadron, K-2 Taegu Air Base, ROK.



“Ceremonies like this are important because they help us to reflect on the sacrifices Americans and South Koreans have made throughout history,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Kelley, 51st Security Forces Squadron evaluator. “It also shows the unity and accomplishment between our two great nations.”



The Morin family received a telegram on Thursday, Nov. 2, 1950, signed by Gen. Hoyt Vandenberg, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, informing the family that Morin had been killed in action as a result of participating in Korean operations. Morin was the first Air Police member killed in action after the inception of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 8, 1947.



During the ceremony, military members and ROK partners reflected on what Morin accomplished.



“Thinking back on this story, it serves as a reminder that our brothers in arms have shed blood on the same soil we’re currently standing on,” said Kelley. “It’s always important to remember that their past sacrifices allow us to enjoy present freedom in this country.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 01:50 Story ID: 475252 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS holds rededication ceremony at Morin Gate, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.