IT Specialist pursues passion in Army Reserve Public Affairs

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sgt. Kevin Bland, an information technology specialist for the 467th Engineer Battalion, is no stranger to the world of public affairs. When not fixing computers and solving tech issues, he is pursuing his next story and fulfilling his passion for content creation. Now Sgt. Bland is bringing his civilian skills and expertise to the 340th Public Affairs Detachment in Millington, Tennessee.

Bland works full time as an outreach specialist for the South Memphis Alliance interviewing members of his community to tell their story. He decided to switch his MOS (military occupational speciality) and join public affairs because it was a better match for his civilian job. “There are a lot of things that public affairs offers that I could use in the civilian world,” said Bland.

Bland is excited to learn and train more in public affairs within the Army. He says that there is a lot he does not know about Army public affairs but that he wants to learn as he goes.

He hopes to transfer his experience into the Army, showcasing his skills by putting soldier’s stories on display.

“Public affairs gives me an opportunity as a soldier to express the way I do art. I’m finally on the side of the books where I can tell a positive story about what many men and women signed up to do, which is to protect the United States of America,” says Bland.

Bland also brings knowledge and experience on social media. He and his wife operate a social media account with over two hundred thousand followers who enjoy his content across the United States. His account lets him put his talents in content editing to work. Bland says, “A lot of my content editing goes towards Tik Tok. A lot of the content editing is transitions and making sure that levels are correct as far as voices are concerned.”

With his experience in videography, video editing, social media and his passion for the craft he plans to tell the Army story one Soldier at a time.

“I’m hoping that the creativity that I have, opens the eyes of many people in the military and those that are not. To show that the military is not some dull place where people sign over their lives, but instead that there are many things you can do in the military not just to benefit yourself, but your family as well,” said Bland.

