III Marine Expeditionary Force Welcomes Amphibious Combat Vehicles to Okinawa

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – III Marine Expeditionary Force received a shipment of Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) at Naha Military Port on June 29, 2024. The ACV is an eight-wheeled armored personnel carrier, designed to fully upgrade the Marine Corps’ fleet of Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV).



“III Marine Expeditionary Force is a modern, ready force,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, III MEF commanding general. “Upgrading our fleet with amphibious combat vehicles capable of supporting sea denial and maritime operations will further bolster our ability to support deterrence efforts and respond to contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.”



The ACVs will be transported to Camp Schwab over the next several days. The ACV’s ability to use the ocean and waterways to carry Marines and equipment make it well-suited for a variety of operating environments. The arrival of the ACV realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the AAV. III MEF will continue to manage the ACV fielding responsibly and safely as Marines train and evolve to respond to potential crises.



Official imagery from this event will be published at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MD.



For more information on this event, please contact the 3D Marine Division Communication Strategy and Operations at 3div_commstrat@usmc.mil.



第三海兵遠征軍、沖縄に水陸両用戦闘車を迎え入れる



キャンプコートニー（沖縄県） - 第三海兵遠征軍は2024年6月29日、那覇軍港で水陸両用戦闘車（ACV）を受け取りました。水陸両用戦闘車は8輪装甲兵員輸送車であり、海兵隊の水陸両用強襲輸送車（AAV）を全面的に改良するよう設計されています。



「第三海兵遠征軍は近代的で即応態勢の整った部隊である」と第三海兵遠征軍司令官ロジャー・B・ターナー中将は述べました。「海上拒否や海上作戦を支援できる水陸両用戦闘車で我々の艦隊をアップグレードすることで、抑止力を支援し、インド太平洋の不測の事態に対応する能力をさらに強化することができる」と続けました。



水陸両用戦闘車は今後数日かけてキャンプ・シュワブに輸送されます。水陸両用戦闘車は海や水路を利用して海兵隊員や装備を運ぶことが出来る為、様々な作戦環境に適しています。水陸両用戦闘車の到着は、水陸両用強襲輸送車の現在の艦船から陸上への接続と地上戦闘能力に対する、長年計画されていた更新を実現するものです。海兵隊が訓練を重ね、潜在的な危機に対応できるよう進化する中で、第三海兵遠征軍は水陸両用戦闘車の配備を責任を持って安全に管理していきます。



公式画像は以下リンクよりご覧頂けます。 https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MD。



このプレスリリースに関する詳細は、第三海兵師団広報企画運営部（3div_commstrat@usmc.mil）までお問い合わせください。

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 21:19 Story ID: 475236 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Welcomes Amphibious Combat Vehicles to Okinawa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.