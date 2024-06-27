U.S. Coast Guard MSST LA/LB holds change of command, welcoming new commanding officer

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach (MSST LA/LB) held a change of command ceremony June 20, 2024, at Reservation Point on Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro.



Capt. Jason H. Ryan, Coast Guard Pacific Area chief of operations, presided over the ceremony where Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. LaPolt assumed command of the unit from Lt. Cmdr. Michael A. Roberts. The 300th Army Band from Bell, California, performed music for the ceremony.



A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer while also commemorating the tenure of the unit’s outgoing commanding officer.



Roberts will assume his new role at Joint Task Force East, in Portsmouth, Va. LaPolt previously served as the military aide to the deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the team.



MSST units are one of several components of the Coast Guard’s deployable specialized forces. Playing a pivotal role in securing the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, MSST LA/LB crew members engage in multiple maritime missions around the world, also serving beyond their scope of duties and responsibilities. In the last three years, they have responded to critical operations, notably supporting security at high-profile events such as presidential visits and the Super Bowl.

