Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard MSST LA/LB holds change of command, welcoming new commanding officer

    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga | Coast Guard Captain Jason H. Ryan, Chief of Operations for District 11, presides over...... read more read more

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles/Long Beach (MSST LA/LB) held a change of command ceremony June 20, 2024, at Reservation Point on Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro.

    Capt. Jason H. Ryan, Coast Guard Pacific Area chief of operations, presided over the ceremony where Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. LaPolt assumed command of the unit from Lt. Cmdr. Michael A. Roberts. The 300th Army Band from Bell, California, performed music for the ceremony.

    A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer while also commemorating the tenure of the unit’s outgoing commanding officer.

    Roberts will assume his new role at Joint Task Force East, in Portsmouth, Va. LaPolt previously served as the military aide to the deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the team.

    MSST units are one of several components of the Coast Guard’s deployable specialized forces. Playing a pivotal role in securing the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, MSST LA/LB crew members engage in multiple maritime missions around the world, also serving beyond their scope of duties and responsibilities. In the last three years, they have responded to critical operations, notably supporting security at high-profile events such as presidential visits and the Super Bowl.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 23:57
    Story ID: 475235
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach
    U.S. Coast Guard PACAREA conducts Change of Command of Maritime Safety and Security Team, Los Angeles-Long Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    MSST LA/LB
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    DSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT