8th TSC Soldier competes on All-Army triathlon team

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – For the second year in a row, Capt. Danielle Nuszkowski, an Army diver with the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will represent the All-Army triathlon team at the Armed Forces Triathlon championship in Ventura, California June 29, 2024.



Last year, Nuszkowski finished second overall in the elite division, besting all but one of the 20 competitors representing each branch of service.



Growing up outside of Orlando, Florida, the pool was Nuszkowski’s second home.



“In middle school I moved to Oviedo, and swam all the time, it's something I really wanted to do,” said Nuszkowski. “So, I swam and played water polo, and just grew up in the water.”



Nuszkowski was slow to embrace swimming as young kid, she despised wearing the latex swim caps that always seemed to pull her hair. But as she started stacking accolades in competitions, her dismay was replaced with trophies.



By the time she reached her teenage years she was training six days a week spending anywhere between 1 to 2.5 hours a session in the pool with her club team the Blue Dolfins.



Her coach of seven years, Charlie Rose, recognized then that Danielle was special and possessed the leadership qualities that transcend the pool.



“After 30 years of coaching, Danielle stands out as one of the most enjoyable athletes I have ever had the pleasure of coaching,” said Rose. “Her work ethic, focus, and attention to detail was second to none. However, her top quality was her ability to lead by encouraging and motivating her teammates and everyone around her. Danielle set an example and created a culture of success on our team for many years. I am so proud of who she has become!”



When Danielle was a junior at Haggerty High School, she impressed a West Point swim coach during a sectionals meet and was invited to take a recruiting trip to the United States Military Academy.



“West Point felt like family,” said Nuszkowski. “I really liked the values there as well. It seemed like a good balance. The trip honestly felt like a giant sleepover and like I was already home.”



Nuszkowski visited a few other colleges in Florida, but none could replicate the way she felt after visiting West Point. Moreover, West Point meant a full ride scholarship, a major perk for the Nuszkowski family as she was entering college alongside her brother and sister.



“When you grew up as a triplet, you're not like your own person. You kind of all live in each other's shadows. So, it was good for us to go our three separate ways and kind of foster our own identity and figure out who we are.”



Nuszkowski made an immediate impression on the West Point swim team, experiencing her best year as a freshman.



“I had a really good freshman year, but then I didn't PR after that,” said Nuszkowski. “So, sophomore year through senior year, it was just for the love of the game and to support the team. It's hard to train and not get a personal best.”



After graduating in 2017 and leaving collegiate swimming behind her, Nuszkowski missed the feeling of competing at an elite level.



“I started doing triathlons probably two and a half three years ago. It's nice to have an opportunity to compete, be uncomfortable, and try to get those personal bests again.”



It didn’t take long for Nuszkowski to reach the level of success she was accustomed to feeling, she qualified for the All-Army Triathlon team in 2023 and placed second at the Armed Forces Championship.



Danielle’s training took a back seat this past year as she balanced being in command of the 569th Dive Detachment and the unit’s ensuing move to Hawaii from Virginia.



Despite the demands of being in command and the challenge of finding white space to train, she wouldn’t want it any other way.



“Less time to train takes the pressure off racing and makes me get more creative with the time I have. It also helps me rely more on my faith and friends for support.”



Nuszkowski also benefits from being surrounded by a team of high performers.



“It’s probably a little bit easier as a dive commander because everyone's pushing each other. So, the ACFT scores are high, and the disciplinary issues are low, because everyone's holding each other accountable, and they all want to be here. Everyone loves their job and want to be a diver."



In many ways, the culture of the dive detachment and what it takes to operate at such a high level are the same qualities that make her competitive on race day.



“It's nice being in a challenging organization that is always pushing you to get better and it's technical. I really enjoy gaining new experiences and learning from everyone on the team.”



Her Soldiers routinely ask about her training and offer some friendly competition on runs. It’s another way that highlights what makes the detachment so special.



“Within the organization, we train pretty hard during the week. So, if I don't always get to hit my mark on the triathlon training, I'm still maintaining my fitness.”



In 2023, Nuszkowski’s schedule was more flexible, affording her more time to experiment with her training. If she didn’t have a great workout, she could add in a longer session during her next workout, a luxury no longer available.



“This year, I didn't have as much time, so I ended up getting a coach. I also still have a ton to learn. Getting a coach really helped me focus my training. A big part was fuel and the mental aspect. It's also fun to have a community that's pushing you and encouraging you as well.”



Nuszkowski’s triathlon coach, Michelle Simmons, has completed 18 Ironman races and coached athletes for over two decades. She helped focus Danielle’s training throughout the year prioritizing both the physical and mental aspects of the sport.



“Danielle is amazing to work with,” said Simmons. “She’s a talented and conscientious athlete. Her job has been exceptionally demanding this year, and she’s managed the juggling act with a high degree of focus and determination as one would expect of an Army athlete. I am confident that she will extract every bit of her fitness this weekend at the Armed Forces Triathlon.”



Nuszkowski departed for California a week before race day to integrate and train with the team. For the week leading up to race day, Danielle gets to be back on the stage doing what she does best, competing at a high level while motivating her teammates.



If there’s one thing Nuszkowski wants Soldiers to know, is they have All-Army sports in 10 different events. She encourages all Soldiers to look into the programs and try out.



“It's great for the unit because you're promoting pursuing excellence in fitness, and you get to be treated as a professional athlete for a week and challenge yourself.”

