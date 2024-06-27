628th LRS, 437th APS deliver support anytime, anywhere

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Members of one of Air Mobility Command’s busiest strategic hubs demonstrate their dedication to mission success daily, playing a pivotal role in global mobility and humanitarian efforts.



The 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 437th Aerial Port Squadron each have distinct mission sets but share the overarching goal of securing various cargo onto aircraft for delivery whenever and wherever needed.



“We collaborate almost daily with our 628th LRS counterparts,” said Capt. Kaeli Jones, 437th Aerial Port Squadron Air Freight flight commander. “One example is that our transportation management team interacts with the 628th LRS's Supply and Ground Transportation professionals to handle the delivery and drop-off of supply assets that are inbound and outbound from the installation.”



On the contingency and deployment side of operations, Jones said that the 437th APS supports the 628th LRS by manning and standing up the cargo mobility function by providing cargo inspection and cargo movement throughout the deployment process as well as processing passengers through the passenger terminal.



Recently, both squadrons showcased their synergy by delivering $120 million of critical humanitarian aid to Haiti.



“We maintained and repaired the vehicles as needed that did all of the cargo loading during the mission,” said Capt. John Hudson, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations. “We also stored and issued the weapons for the Contingency Response team, provided crew trans, and supplemented fuel requirements.”



For the 437th APS, it was all hands-on deck to execute a successful mission of 76 outbound C-130 and C-17 sorties, delivering 1,900 tons of cargo, with zero mission delays.



Both squadrons also played a critical role in carrying out the President’s $125 million infrastructure aid to Ukraine.



“Despite equipment shortages and last minute changes, we were able to inspect, process, build and load 63 pallets of power grid assets,” Jones said. “This significantly aided Ukraine during the winter season and ultimately restored power to 11 million civilians.”



From the 628th LRS overseeing the transportation and distribution of essential cargo for both peacetime and wartime operations, to the 437th APS processing and loading it onto the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that await their next mission, both squadrons are critical in ensuring global stability and providing humanitarian relief.



“The relationship between us is very strong overall,” said Hudson. “At the end of the day, it is all about figuring out how we can help each other succeed and complete the mission.”

