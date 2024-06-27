Fort Liberty SRU Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Keisha Frith | Col. David R. Zinnante, commander Womack Army Medical Center, right, passes the colors...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Col. David R. Zinnante, commander Womack Army Medical Center, right, passes the colors to Lt. Col. John D. Radnoczi Soldier Recovery Unit, (SRU) Fort Liberty incoming commander charging him with the responsibility of the SRU during a change of command ceremony held in the SRU Tranquility Garden Fort Liberty, June 28, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC--Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Liberty holds change of command ceremony to mark the transfer of authority from Lt. Col. Leon H. Matthias Jr. to Lt. Col. Colonel John D. Radnoczi, at the SRU Tranquility Garden, Fort Liberty, June 28, 2024.



Col. David R. Zinnante commander, Womack Army Medical Center presided over the ceremony welcoming and thanking distinguished guests, Soldiers, civilians, and friends of the SRU for attending the ceremony.



Zinnante expressed that being a cadre or a leader at the Fort Liberty SRU is not easy, however he would argue that most of the cadre don’t see their role as just a job but a calling with a greater sense of purpose. He concluded his remarks with a few words for the incoming SRU Commander.



“Strive each day to be better today than yesterday, better tomorrow than today.”



Matthias expressed his gratitude to the SRU team for their hard work and dedication during his tenure. He also thanked his family for their support and acknowledge the sacrifices that they have made.



“The work we do here is not easy, but it is critically important to our Soldiers and their families,” said Matthias. “When other units are challenged with complex medical situations, you are who they call for assistance. This is a testament to your commitment and the supportive environment you have fostered within these walls.”



Matthias extended a warm welcome to the new commander and expressed his confidence in him, assuring him of the advice, recommendations and support he would receive from the team.



Radnoczi thanked Matthias for his leadership and welcomed the opportunity to serve as the new commander of the SRU. He also thanked his family for their support and acknowledged the importance of his support network.



The ceremony included the passing of the colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander Matthias to the incoming commander Radnoczi. The passing of the colors demonstrates to the Soldiers of the unit that the old Commander has passed the mantle of leadership to the new Commander and with this must also pass the loyalty of the Soldiers to their new Commander.



The SRU is tasked with providing medical case management for up to 300 Soldiers in recovery and supporting total Army readiness by developing comprehensive recovery plans specific to each Soldier in recovery.



Radnoczi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in various positions throughout his career.

The ceremony concluded with a reception, where attendees had the opportunity to mingle and congratulate the outgoing and incoming commanders.