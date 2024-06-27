USAICoE welcomes four new members to the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame

Photo By Sgt. Jilian Mueller | The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence held its annual Military Intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jilian Mueller | The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence held its annual Military Intelligence Hall of Fame events at Fort Huachuca, Arizona July 28. Awards presented during the luncheon included: the Lt. Gen. Sidney T. Weinstein Award was presented to Cpt. Dillon L. Wright, the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex A. Williams Award was presented to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis M. Whitesel, the Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas S. Russell Award was presented to Staff Sgt. Calvin A. Dowell, and the Dorothe K. Matlack Award was presented to Jonina E. Young. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence inducted four new members into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Fitch Auditorium June 28.



Maj. Gen. Richard Appelhans, the USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, hosted the ceremony as the 15th Chief of Military Intelligence.



“Today, we come together to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our Military Intelligence Hall of Fame inductees and honorees,” Appelhans said. “These individuals have dedicated their lives to serving our nation and advancing the field of military intelligence. Their contributions have had a lasting impact on our Corps and the safety and security of our nation.”



The class of 2024 includes:



• Col. James M. McCarl was one of the Army’s early information operations experts who transitioned the Land Information Warfare Activity to the 1st Information Operations Command to identify and counter threats to Army networks. As a civilian, he spent 13 years at the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization developing tactics, techniques, and procedures that disrupted and neutralized enemy threat networks at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. His innovative efforts to counter improvised threats saved countless warfighters’ lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.



• Lt. Col. John R. (Randy) Brooks developed one of the Department of Defense’s first automated communication systems, INET, and provided access to electronic messaging and intelligence databases to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence’s Army Operations Centers on the ground during Operation Just Cause. During Operation Desert Shield, he led the project to produce all-source intelligence products across the theater. As the G-2, 4th Infantry Division, he oversaw the development of a program providing a digital integrated battlefield map to ground forces as part of Task Force XXI. Other key assignments included deputy director of Information Management at the Army Intelligence Agency and deputy commander of the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade.



• CW4 Robert Rendon, an expert in Army Counterespionage and Strategic Counterintelligence Operations, planned, coordinated, and conducted successful operations against foreign intelligence threats, including one that disrupted Iraqi defenses at the beginning of Operation Desert Storm. Later, his seven years in the 650th Military Intelligence Group in Belgium contributed to the successful evolution of the group into the multi-national Allied Command Counterintelligence and significantly strengthened information sharing and Counterintelligence (CI) interoperability within NATO. Training and operational techniques he developed at the 650th MI Group were later adopted into CI and G2X doctrine.



• Master Sgt. Charles L. Jobe III served as a voice intercept operator for various Special Forces and Army Special Mission Units from 1983 to 2003, primarily working with electronic warfare systems to produce valuable intelligence to commanders. During Desert Shield/Desert Storm, he developed a radio intelligence network to circumvent overcrowding on satellite networks. While deployed to Bosnia during the civil war in 1993, he provided valuable intelligence to higher headquarters and, in 2002, after uncovering crucial intelligence of an Islamic terrorist group operating out of Sarajevo, helped shut the organization down.

Following the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, there was an awards luncheon to recognize and celebrate the achievements of those within the Military Intelligence Corps that have made significant contributions to the military intelligence field.



Appelhans said the awardees are not just exemplary in their duties, they are also at the forefront of our modernization efforts.



“Their innovative approaches and forward-thinking strategies are driving the transformation of our intelligence capabilities, ensuring that we remain agile and effective in the face of evolving threats,” he said. “By leading the way in modernization, they are helping to shape the future of military intelligence, making us more capable and ready for the challenges ahead.”



Awards presented during the luncheon at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center:



The Lt. Gen. Sidney T. Weinstein Award was presented to Cpt. Dillon L. Wright; the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex A. Williams Award was presented to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis M. Whitesel; the Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas S. Russell Award was presented to Staff Sgt. Calvin A. Dowell; and the Dorothe K. Matlack Award was presented to Jonina E. Young.



Additionally, the outgoing and incoming honorary officers for the Military Intelligence Corps are as follows:



Outgoing Honorary Colonel (ret.) Col. James Slavin, incoming (ret.) Col. Charles Atkins. Outgoing Honorary Sergeant Major (ret.) Command Sgt. Maj. Franklin Saunders, incoming (ret.) Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Roberts. Outgoing Honorary Warrant Officer (ret.) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Richard Swarens, incoming (ret.) Chief Warrant Officer 5 Matthew Martin. Outgoing Distinguished Civilian (ret.) Claudia Graul, incoming (ret.) Distinguished Civilian Jerry Jones.



To learn more about the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame, visit https://www.ikn.army.mil/apps/MIHOF/Home/HallOfFame.



The MI Corps was activated on July 1, 1987, in accordance with the U.S. Army Regimental System. One year later, on July 1, 1988, the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame was formally established. Its purpose is to honor those soldiers and civilians whose exceptional performances have made special contributions to the Military Intelligence profession.



To date, including the Class of 2024, 292 Military Intelligence professionals have been selected for membership in the MI Corps Hall of Fame. Each year, the selection process is deliberate and thorough. Each nomination is judged by a board of active and retired senior officers, warrant officers, noncommissioned officers, and professional civilians. The board's recommendations are presented to the chief of the corps who makes the final selection. The inductees are then added to the Hall of Fame display, located in Alvarado Hall, the headquarters of USAICoE, at Fort Huachuca as a lasting symbol of their legacy within the MI Corps.



