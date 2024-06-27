'Most Lethal Brigade on the Planet': The Iron Brigade Assumes New Leadership

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., inspects the formation of the 2nd Armored...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., inspects the formation of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division during his Change of Command ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas on June 28, 2024. As the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team moves forward under new leadership, the soldiers remain dedicated to their mission and prepared to face future challenges. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – In a ceremonious change of command, U.S. Army Col. Douglas F. Baker assumed leadership of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from Col. Dwight Domengeaux Jr. Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commander of the 1st Armored Division, officiated the ceremony on June 28, 2024.



The ceremony on the parade field marked a significant transition for the brigade, which has seen substantial accomplishments under Domengeaux's command, including a successful deployment to the European theater.



Domengeaux, who dubbed the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team the “GBOAT” (Greatest Brigade of All Time), praised the unit's achievements during his tenure.



"To the disciplined, trained, and lethal strike soldiers on the parade field," Domengeaux said. "I've had no greater honors in my professional life than being an Iron Soldier, commanding 'Strike' and serving with each and every one of you. As I relinquish command, I will forever be an Iron Soldier."



During its deployment, the brigade participated in numerous multinational exercises with NATO Allies, enhancing interoperability and fostering readiness across the European theater. Their operations spanned over 1.2 million square kilometers, underscoring their extensive reach and impact.



"From the moment that Strike won back-to-back fights in the desert sands of High Mojave in September of 2022 to the last rounds fired on frozen ranges across Europe in March of 2024, " Domengeaux added. "Strike, 'The Iron Brigade', has been of the trajectory to becoming what is qualitatively and quantitatively the most combat-ready formation in the conventional army."



Several key accomplishments marked the brigade's deployment to Europe. The unit was pivotal in multinational exercises such as 'Trident Ready,' 'Steadfast Jupiter,' and 'Loyal Leda.' The brigade also represented the United States in the Hellenic Tank Challenge in Greece, achieving notable success.



Throughout these exercises and training events, the brigade fired over half a million rounds of ammunition, showcasing their readiness and lethality. They participated in historic engagements in Belgium, Denmark, and Italy and provided vital theater-level support operations in Spain, Germany, and Bulgaria.



One of the standout elements of the deployment was the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 'Bandits,' which trained over 7,000 European partners. Their efforts were instrumental in enhancing U.S. commitment to NATO allies and strengthening regional stability and security.



The brigade's engineering and support elements also demonstrated their capabilities. The 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion provided critical infrastructure support, while the 47th Brigade Support Battalion ensured sustainment and logistical support for mission success.



Reflecting on the brigade's achievements, Domengeaux highlighted the importance of their efforts. "The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is the most lethal brigade on the planet," he said. "This truth was only made possible by engaged leaders from every echelon, team through battalion."



Baker's vision for the brigade's future aligns with this legacy of excellence. "I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of such a storied and battle honored unit," Baker said. "Dwight, a big thank you to you and Joan for the excellent transition and for turning over such a ready and lethal organization."



Maj. Gen. Isenhower emphasized the significance of the brigade's contributions to regional security and stability. "Having just returned from the European continent, these soldiers fought and demonstrated our nation's resolve in the face of true territorial aggrandizing," Isenhower said. "From the Baltics to Poland, from Germany to Romania, their work with our partners and allies was exceptional and professionalism obvious."



As the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team moves forward under new leadership, the soldiers remain dedicated to their mission and prepared to face future challenges. The change of command ceremony marks a transition in leadership and reaffirms the brigade's commitment to excellence and mission success.