5th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — Col. Jesse Lamarand assumed command of the 5th Bomb Wing from Col. Daniel Hoadley during a change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 28.



Prior to assuming command of the 5th BW, Lamarand was the commander of the 2nd Operations Group, Barksdale Air Force Base, La. leading daily operations for the Air Force's largest bomber group consisting of four operational squadrons, with over 560 personnel. Those in attendance at the ceremony included families of both commanders, North Dakota civic leaders and all of the Airmen assigned to units that make up the 5th Bomb Wing.



“I’ve been surrounded by an incredible team for the past two years. This really is a team sport,” said Hoadley. “The partnership between us and the 91st Missile Wing is iron clad. That doesn’t just happen. We tackled many obstacles together to accomplish our collective mission of securing the nation.”



Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, 8th Air Force commander, gave out some words of wisdom to Lamarand for what to expect as 5th BW commander.



“Spend your time as wing commander leading your leaders,” said Armagost. “You went through weapons school, which means that you’re a tactical expert. That’s not what you’re asked to do anymore. Your tactical experts are sitting out here. The more we can do together the stronger we’ll be.”



As host wing on Minot Air Force Base, the 5th BW operates the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft to provide global strike and combat-support capabilities to geographic commanders. To perform its mission, and to support the mission of the 91st Missile Wing, four groups are assigned to the 5th BW: the 5th Operations Group, the 5th Mission Support Group, the 5th Maintenance Group and the 5th Medical Group.



“I’m incredibly honored to be at the helm of the 5th BW,” said Lamarand. “I promise to uphold the traditions and high standards set through Hoadley’s stewardship; enabling this wing to achieve success at deterrence operations.”