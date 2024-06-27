Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steven Burrill Has Been Awarded the Commander's Award for Civilian Service

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Steven Burrill 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Philadelphia, PA native, Steven Burrill has been presented the Commander's Award for Civilian Service.


    Burrill is currently serving as a Navy Program Manager with NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island Coronado, CA.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:11
    Story ID: 475197
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: NEW PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
