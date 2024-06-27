Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:11 Story ID: 475197 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: NEW PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Steven Burrill Has Been Awarded the Commander's Award for Civilian Service, by Steven Burrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.