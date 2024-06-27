Moody hosts 6th annual teen shadow event

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody Air Force Base’s Youth Center held their 6th annual Teen Shadowing Event, June 26, 2024, at Moody AFB, Georgia.



The event connected 24 teens with Airmen in units across the 23rd Wing to inspire youth and explore career opportunities the U.S. Air Force has to offer.



To kick off the day, the teens cycled through various career booths asking questions about each Air Force specialty. They then joined the Airmen at their place of work for the remainder of the event to get an inside look at their job.



“We brought them over to the office, showed them around and explained in further detail how we contribute to the 23rd Wing’s mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer, 23rd Wing Public Affairs community engagement noncommissioned officer in charge. “The opportunity to inspire young minds and get them excited about the Air Force was nothing short of incredible. I absolutely love my job, and I am thrilled to see others excited about it too.”



Teens were able to observe a wide range of diverse career fields and some were surprised by how many paths an Airman can take in their career.



“It has been very informative,” said Ian Martin, a teen participant. “I know some teens aren't into that, but I like it. Honestly, I didn’t even think stuff like this existed. I didn’t know the Air Force had a studio and that there is a whole division that takes pictures. It's been pretty nice to see what all is available to us.”



Creating engaging events about military careers and the benefits they provide is important to help grow and strengthen the force.



“A big part of the Public Affairs career field is to support recruiting efforts,” Boyer said. “Having conducted many tours to high schoolers during my time in community engagement, I know how essential it is for organizations like the Youth Center to continue providing opportunities like this to our community. Even though this group consisted of all military children, many of them had no idea what the Air Force has to offer.”



Team Moody will continue showcasing the mission to all who are interested. While the impact may seem small at first glance, these engagements have lasting impacts.



“I think the shadowing event was a success,” Boyer said. “The way I measured that was by asking them, initially, if they were interested in joining the Air Force or any military branch. There was some hesitancy at first, but some of them were considering it. By the end of the shadowing event, I asked them again, and you could tell the response they gave was a little more enthusiastic and hopeful. I’m certain for some of these young minds, one day they will look back on these experiences and consider careers in the military.”.”

