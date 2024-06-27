Gunfighters renew community commitment

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Gunfighter leadership renewed their collaboration agreements with the surrounding communities at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 20, 2024.



Current initiatives include water sustainability projects, unaccompanied and market-rate housing, education facilities and Purple Star Program, which will support quality of life improvements for our Airmen and their families and our surrounding communities.



The 366th Fighter Wing and their community partners continue develop robust and productive working relationships to pursue mutually beneficial partnership initiatives.



“Partnerships are what built this nation,” said Elmore County commissioner Bud Corbus. “Elmore County, and all of the communities that it serves, benefit greatly from the partnerships forged from these agreements.”



Combining the capabilities and resources of Elmore County, the city of Mountain Home, and the 366th FW Military Affairs Committee, with Department of Defense programs, aims to create economic growth for all the entities involved.





“The City of Mountain Home has always taken every opportunity to support our Gunfighters and we appreciate Mountain Home Air Force Base supporting our community in return,” said Rich Sykes, mayor of Mountain Home. “We are lucky to have the type of relationship where all entities can come together and collaborate for the betterment of our citizens.”



Since January 2013, the Air Force Community Partnership Program has provided a framework through which installation and community leaders can leverage their unique capabilities to enhance mission performance, reduce costs and improve quality of life.



“We believe that initiatives like this one help bridge the gap between Gunfighters and our community partners earning their support and understanding of our operations, missions and requirements as citizen-Airmen ” said Col. Michael Alfaro commander of the 366th Fighter Wing. “We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our local communities which empowers us to ensure the safety of both our community and nation.”



The 366th Fighter Wing continues to enhance relationships with their civil partners in the surrounding communities to ensure Gunfighter mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:28 Story ID: 475185 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunfighters renew community commitment, by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.