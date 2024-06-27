Command Sgt. Major Michael Richardson becomes top enlisted leader for New York National Guard Recruiting Battalion

Watervliet, New York –Command Sergeant Major Michael Richardson, an Albany resident, took over as the top non-commissioned officer of the New York Army Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Watervliet Arsenal, on June 27, 2024.



Richardson replaced Command Master Sergeant Anthony Abbate, a Patterson resident, who has held the job since 2021. He will be taking a new position with the 53rd Troop Command at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.



The New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is headquartered at the Arsenal. The battalion has 220 Soldiers working across the state.



Lt. Col. Josh Heimroth, the recruiting battalion commander, praised Richardson, who served as the battalion’s operation sergeant major as the right choice for the job.



“I am excited for you and this next chapter in your stellar career,” Heimroth said.



“Your selection was due to your excellent and steadfast performance in every job assignment you have previously held in this organization,” Heimroth added.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, noted that the recruiting battalion has been number one in National Guard recruiting across the country for the last three years.



He charged Richardson to keep that momentum going.



In his remarks, Richardson thanked the Soldiers of the recruiting battalion for their support over the years.



“It is a great honor and privilege to stand before you today as the Command Sergeant Major of the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion,” Richardson said.



“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve in this capacity and to lead such a dedicated and talented team of professionals,” he added.

Richardson, a native of Interlaken, New York, enlisted in the Army in 1995. He served as a cavalry scout and then as a Military Police Soldier.



Richardson's leadership positions include, team leader, squad leader, small group leader, platoon sergeant, operations sergeant, recruiting station leader, recruiting section chief, first sergeant and operations sergeant major.



He has deployed to Macedonia, Kosovo, and Iraq twice while serving in the Active Army.



His military education includes: the sergeants major academy, the US Army airborne school, the Air Assault School, the basic military mountaineering course, the instructor training course, and the recruiting and retention course.



Richardson holds a Bachelor of science in music production from Full Sail University where he graduated as salutatorian and an associate of science in individual studies from Jefferson Community College.



Abbate has been the “lifeblood” of the recruiting command during his service, Heimroth said.



“His willingness and ability to connect on an individual level with all those he comes in contact is truly remarkable,” Heimroth said.



In his remarks, Abbate thanked the recruiting battalion Soldiers for their service and efforts to bring new Soldiers into the National Guard.



“You are all truly the best, that’s not just how I feel but based on math, so you know it’s true. You have consistently pushed me to work harder, and it has been my most sincere and humble honor to serve you all as your command master sergeant major,” he added.



During the ceremony, Abbate received the Legion of Merit for exceptional service.

