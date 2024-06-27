Army’s aeriel ambassadors conduct tandem camp in Central California

BYRON, Ca. – Educators and community leaders from across California learned a bit more about the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights and about themselves during a “Tandem Camp” at Byron Airport in Byron, California May 7-9.

Golden Knights Tandem Team members paired with participants providing training (and reassurance) to participants. Once ready, three pairs at a time loaded into the Golden Knights aircraft strapped together, ascended to 12,000 feet, and jumped.



“Tandem Camps like this are a great way for educators and key members of the community to engage with Army personnel so they can learn a more about the Army,” said Dr. Jeremy McMullen, Education Services Specialist with the U.S. Army Central California Recruiting Battalion, and a key organizer of the event.



The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams to include the Demonstration Team, the Tandem Team, the Competition Team, the Exhibition Team, the Aviation Detachment, and numerous other support personnel to include logisticians and aerial videographers.



“Over the years I’ve encouraged my students to not rule out the military as a career option, and to do something like this and see all the effort behind the scenes to make something like this happen, I can’t wait to share this experience with my students,” said Pittsburg, CA High School Principal Todd Whitmire.



The Golden Knights home base is Fort Liberty North Carolina. Their primary mission is engaging the public in support of recruiting. They are part of the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade which falls under the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.



“The Golden Knights are so much fun and so professional,” said Tiffany Liew, a school counselor at Berkley High School in Berkley, CA. “After today, seeing how professional the Golden Knights are, I’m going to tell students to keep an open mind about the military and what options are out there,” she added.



“I have no words,” said Kashauna Clipps, Career Center Technician (career counselor) at Antioch High School. Later, after finding some words, “I was petrified, but my tandem jumper and videographer were amazing and reassuring, so when the door opened, I was ready to go. All I can say is it was the most exhilarating, amazing thing I’ve ever done in my life.” She excitedly added.



“I didn’t know that this was a job the someone could do in the Army, she added.

The Golden Knights conduct dozens of tandem camps and across the U.S. each year.

“These folks are going to go back to their schools and offices and share the awesome experience they had,” Dr. Mcmullen added. “It’s a win for them, and the Army.”



To learn more about the Golden Knights and if they will be performing near you, visit their page at: https://www.goarmy.com/golden-knights.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:55 Story ID: 475177 Location: BYRON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s aeriel ambassadors conduct tandem camp in Central California, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.