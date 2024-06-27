Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving project delays at “The Mudhole” stall 2024 season opening

    OLDTOWN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    An extensive paving project at the Priest River Recreation Area “The Mudhole” delays opening for the 2024 season.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials originally expected to open the recreation area for the season in mid-July. However, there is currently no expected opening date.

    While there is a small chance the day-use area will open sometime in August, the campground will not open in 2024.

    “After the old pavement was removed, our contractor discovered sections of the base layer under the pavement that were unforeseen and unsuitable for supporting new pavement,” said Taylor Johnson, chief of natural resources at Albeni Falls Dam.

    “That discovery required removing more material than originally expected. We’re hoping that after removing the unsuitable material and replacing it with new material, this will allow our new pavement to last much longer. While we’re disappointed this finding is going to further delay opening for the season, we want this new pavement to last as long as the old pavement did,” said Johnson.

    Reservations made after July 15 will be cancelled and visitors will be fully refunded.

    If you have any questions, please contact:

    Taylor Johnson
    Chief, Natural Resources
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Seattle District
    Albeni Falls Dam
    Phone: 208-437-3133
    Email: Taylor.M.Johnson@usace.army.mil
    ###

