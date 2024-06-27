TRADOC deputy commanding general retires after nearly 37 years of service

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – After nearly 37 years of service in the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, retired on June 28, 2024.



As the first woman to hold this position, Gervais leaves behind a legacy of change and innovation to inspire future generations of Soldiers.



As a young college student at Lander University, South Carolina, Gervais spent the first three years acquiring her Bachelor of Science in Biology before deciding to join Army ROTC during her senior year.



“I initially had envisioned to stay in for three years, and there were three things I really wanted to gain out of those years: money in my pocket, some experience under my belt, and more discipline,” she explained.

Little did 2nd Lt. Gervais know, this was the start of a long and successful Army career.



At her first unit of assignment with 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Gervais quickly discovered the many opportunities the Army could provide for her. Gervais also credited her success to the non-commissioned officers and leaders who have helped her along the way.



“I never realized the Army was going to invest in me and prepare me for what I needed to do; that they were going to put so much trust and confidence in me as a young leader,” she said.



Gervais expressed that some of her fondest memories as a leader came from the opportunity to watch as the Soldiers she led grew into the professionals they were meant to be.



“It always comes back to the people,” she stated. “When you come together as a team and you accomplish something, that forms a bond with those you serve with. It’s the best feeling in the world.”



Before coming to TRADOC, Gervais served as the Director of the Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team at Army Futures Command. There, she played a key role in the innovation of Army training through developing simulation training systems and integrating virtual training tools into existing Army systems and live training exercises.



While at TRADOC, Gervais led multiple initiatives in support of the greater Army. She has worked closely with the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training on prevention strategies for harmful behavior in Initial Entry Training.



She was also involved in the establishment of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course, an Army-wide program investing in America’s youth by helping them overcome academic and physical fitness challenges to meet or exceed the Army’s entry standards. As a result of the program’s success, more than 21,500 recruits have graduated from the FSPC and improved themselves enough to be accepted into the Army.



Starting her term towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gervais worked tirelessly with other TRADOC senior leaders to make the transition back to normalcy as seamless as possible. She also played a role in TRADOC’s success in reintegrating the Army into the community after the pandemic.



Throughout her Army career, Gervais also built a family legacy of service with her husband, retired Lt. Col. Christopher Gervais, whom she first met in ROTC and served alongside for 28 years. They raised a daughter, Capt. Brandi Gervais, who also chose to serve her country as an Army Officer and dentist at Fort Liberty, NC.



When asked what advice she would give to someone thinking about joining the Army, Gervais explained that the endless opportunities in the Army can be a great steppingstone for those who are figuring out what they want to do.



“You don’t have to stay 37 years, but you can come into the U.S. Army and become part of a team, understand what it means to really serve, get an education, and use that to excel in whatever else you want to do,” Gervais explained. “Or you can choose to stay because you have found a great sense of purpose and community with the Army team.”



After retirement, Gervais and her husband plan to move to South Carolina to be closer to family. Gervais plans to continue her service to the community as a Soldier for Life, working with the local recruiting office and sharing her Army story with high school students.



“I want to invest in the kids who are still trying to figure things out,” she explained. “As a community leader, my story and experience will always be relevant.”



Gervais also plans to use her background and experience in training simulation to help other companies that want to improve its workforce development.



“Working at TRADOC has been the most rewarding experience I have had,” she shared. “I have had unbelievable opportunities, and it really gave me an appreciation of the importance of TRADOC and what we do to set the blueprint to make the Army what it is. I’m TRADOC through and through.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:28 Story ID: 475165 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRADOC deputy commanding general retires after nearly 37 years of service, by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.