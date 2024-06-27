Canada Day at America’s First Corps

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Eric Landry, the deputy commanding general - operations of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Eric Landry, the deputy commanding general - operations of America’s First Corps, along with service members from the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Australian Army, render a salute to the national colors at the closing ceremony for Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh, I Corps Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Who is that Soldier walking down Watkins Field in a dark green uniform and a red maple leaf on his shoulder every morning? Many Soldiers that walk by him they don’t salute him even though he is a general officer because they don’t recognize the uniform or the rank.

Meet Canadian Army armor officer, Brig. Gen. Eric Landry, the Deputy Commanding General for Operations at I Corps. As the corps celebrates its’ one year with our DCG-O, we also say happy Canada Day on July 1 to our northern friends.

“Fun fact about Canada is that we didn't have to fight for our independence,” quipped Landry. “We just asked nicely, and we got it from the British 157 years ago.”

The anniversary of the Canadian Confederation on July 1, 1867, signifies the passing of the British North America Act, 1867, when the United Canadas, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

I Corps has had a Canadian commanding general on staff since 2009. On orders, the position is a three-year billet but historically has been tenured for two years. The position began as a deputy commanding general for support (DCG-S), but it is now the deputy commanding general for operations (DCG-O).

“Having a Canadian army general as my DCG-O brings invaluable perspectives and diverse experiences to the corps,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commanding General for America’s First Corps. “They enrich our strategic planning and operational effectiveness with their unique insights into coalition warfare, interoperability, and multinational cooperation. Especially in a theater as wide-ranging as the Indo-Pacific.”

Brig. Gen. Landry arrived at I Corps in June 2023 when he replaced Canadian Brig. Gen. Cayle Oberworth. Prior to his arrival at I Corps, he attended the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

When the opportunity arose for Brig. Gen. Landry to volunteer and compete for the DCG-O position, he jumped at the chance.

“There are not that many general officers in Canada who have the opportunity to work here in the U.S.,” said Landry. “I have to say they are not short of volunteers to come here, and I felt really lucky to be chosen.”

I Corps is postured throughout the Indo-Pacific, a region that encompasses 52 percent of the earth’s surface. I Corps strategically postures capabilities and personnel alongside allies and partners, which was a leading factor to Landry’s decision to be stationed at JBLM.

“I have already been to three or four countries I had never been before, many new places that I had never seen, meeting different people from different armies, and understanding their culture,” said Landry. “This is really why I wanted this job. The cultural experience and travel are why I chose this.”

He also stated that he admires the U.S. Army’s sense of belonging and discipline and enjoys seeing a thousand of Soldiers in the same uniform singing cadences, as the 7th Infantry Division has a division run by his house.

He also expressed gratitude to Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson for giving him the liberty to get involved where he felt he could make the biggest impact.

“Where I take the most pride is the investment I have made with the corps processes, how the corps fights and especially understanding how we shape the battlespace as a corps,” said Landry. “I now feel more ready to work in any big headquarters.”

Brig. Gen. Landry stated that he is also looking forward to applying the warfighting function efficiencies and how they can synchronize all these effects at scale in a multi-domain environment back to the Canadian Army at his next assignment.

“I see my role as making sure that all these people work together and they don't work in isolation,” said Landry. “Everybody is very good at their own thing. What they need to work on is understanding who feeds in their process, who needs their information and how we can work together better as a team.”

What Landry thinks I Corps and the U.S. Army can also learn from the Canadian Army is their exposure to the joint environment.

“Because of the size of the Canadian military, the branches are forced to work together by default,” said Landry. “It’s not uncommon for majors or lieutenant colonels to have multiple years in purple billets (joint billets).”

He goes on to explain that ‘if officers are exposed early in their career to other services, when they become a colonel or brigadier general, it’s easier for them to understand every branch’s role in the big fight.’ He said it surprises him that many colonels in the U.S. Army have little experience in the joint environment.

In Landry’s 30 years of service, he says his most rewarding experience is commanding a tank squadron in Afghanistan.

“We provided security to build a road in the heartland of the Taliban - safe havens,” said Landry. “We did some fighting, but most importantly, we left behind a tangible sign of Canada's presence in Afghanistan because the road we built is still there, still being used by locals today.”

I Corps hit the ground running when welcoming the Landry family to JBLM.

“I had to immediately deploy to Talisman Sabre, and my family had to move in our house by themselves, but they got a ton of help from the neighbors,” said Landry. “Many people dropped desserts and local specialties. It's honestly the nicest neighborhood I've lived in.”

When asked what he will miss most about the U.S., he stated it's good to be a Soldier here and how American Soldiers are appreciated.

“You would never see in Canada, somebody shaking your hand to say thank you for your service,” said Landry. “Serving here in the U.S. is very rewarding because people appreciate the sacrifice and what you do for your country.”

Happy Canada Day.

