MORRIS ANGB HOSTS MILITARY RESERVE EXCHANGE PROGRAM GERMAN SERVICEMEMBERS

Photo By Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran | Capt. Christoph Apel, a German servicemember, left, with the Center for Operational...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran | Capt. Christoph Apel, a German servicemember, left, with the Center for Operational Communications, U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Christopher Carpenter, an aircraft mechanic assigned to the 162nd Wing, center, and Capt. Dr. Alexander Witmaier, a German servicemember with the Defense Planning Office, right, gather for an aircraft familiarization tour during their Military Reserve Exchange Program visit to Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., June 7, 2024. The German servicemembers were given a comprehensive tour of the squadrons and missions supported throughout their two-week visit to the 162nd Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz.-- The 162nd Wing welcomed two German reserve servicemembers as part of the NATO led Military Reserve Exchange Program here, from June 1-14.



The exchange program is offered through the Air National Guard International Affairs Office. The National Guard Bureau, in partnership with wings, solicit applicants to apply for the program. Members fill out an application and include a Letter of Intent which must be endorsed by their respective wing commander.



“I submitted my application in January of 2024,” said Capt. Cody Snyder, 162nd Wing Installation Deployment Officer. “Applicants can select countries they are interested in exchanging with. Due to my enthusiasm to participate in the international exchange program, I opted to exchange with any country available; and was lucky to be selected for Germany.”



Germany has been participating in MREP since 1985 and is the oldest participant.



“It is a highly selective program,” said Capt. Dr. Alexander Witmaier, MREP participant from the Defense Planning Office in Bundeswehr, Germany. “Once a year the armed forces send 20 to 25 members to the United States for the exchange.”



The international program builds cultural understanding, regional expertise, and strengthens relationships for NATO servicemembers.



“Once we were selected and paired with an exchange program member, we were empowered to develop schedules that would make the best use of their limited time here,” said 1st. Lt. Ashley Vega, Intelligence Officer at the 162nd Wing. “As the premier F-16 fighter training unit and serving as the ‘face of the U.S. Air Force to the world,’ it was an honor and privilege to share with them our mission.”



The 162nd Wing has trained pilots from 25 countries that fly the F-16 today while developing strategic partnerships and building strong international relationships based on performance, friendship, and trust.



“Our time at the 162nd has been very informative and productive,” said Capt. Christoph Apel, MREP participant from the Center for Operational Communications in Mayen, Germany. “We visited the 214th Attack Group, 12th Air Force, Ft. Huachuca and ARCWERX. At each location, we were briefed on their respective missions, we even had the chance to help the 162nd Logistics Readiness Squadron unload both a C-130 and C-17 as return missions began from a training exercise.”



Dr. Witmaier found himself in a familiar environment while visiting the innovation program headquarters.



“A major highlight for our time here was vising ARCWERX. That’s exactly what my unit is doing,” said Dr. Witmaier. “We source ideas from within and outside of the military, and we implement them to the forces which increases their quality.”



MREP is an opportunity for Airmen to represent the ANG and their wing through an exchange with their selected partner nation. It provides immersive training opportunities that broaden professional development, increase knowledge and interoperability with the selected partner nation reserve forces as well as opportunities to display readiness, share best practices and foster international security cooperation while building and strengthening relationship with allies.



“This exchange program has provided me the ability to collaborate on issues ranging from readiness and defense of the homeland, which from conversation with Capt. Dr. Witmaier and Capt. Apel is a high priority in Germany,” said Snyder. “The MREP experience thus far has been outstanding, we’ve built a friendship that will last a lifetime.”



Snyder and Vega will travel to Germany in September as part of the exchange program where host units will provide them with opportunities to broaden their professional development and increase their knowledge of German reserve forces.



“One thing I am very excited for is while in Germany, we will be able to compete to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge,” said Snyder. “The rigorous competition tests members physical fitness, first aid, swimming, road march, and shooting abilities, if awarded, USAF members are authorized to wear the badge on their service dress uniforms.”



Vega said she plans to use her time in Germany learning about the people, their culture, experiencing the local cuisine, sights, and sounds.



“I look forward to learning about how their military operates, what they value, and the hurdles they face,” said Vega.



The Department of Defense MREP goal is to provide National Guard and Reserve participants training associated with mobilization duties while enhancing their ability to work and communicate with military individuals of the host nation.