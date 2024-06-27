Prospects Presented at NMRTC Bremerton NEC Rating Fair

Opportunity beckoned.



Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton responded.



A Navy Enlisted Classification job fair held recently primarily focused on Hospital Corps specialties, provided educational, enlightening, and edifying insight to all interested enlisted personnel.



“The whole purpose of holding this NEC Fair was to have our Sailors get acclimated to all the different available opportunities to further their career. This was a perfect time to see all the various specialties for hospital corpsmen and other rates,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory DeShields, assigned to the command Radiology Department and one of the event organizers.



Among the 40 Hospital Corps technical specialties presented were advanced x-ray technician, behavioral health technician, dive medicine technician, orthopedic cast room technician, pharmacy technician, physical therapy technician and submarine independent duty corpsman.



“Just being able to introduce these different options to our Sailors gives them the chance to meet and talk with corpsmen with that specialty, find resources for career advancement, discuss the training, schooling and assignment options and how to apply. This NEC fair is also a great way to bring command Sailors together to network and share details about their career choices,” DeShields added.



As an example, the pharmacy technician specialty static display depicted that with the entire pharmacy industry continuing to evolve with advanced electronic capability and high-tech advances, many clinical duties continue to expand for both pharmacist and pharmacy technician.



According to the National Healthcare Association 2020 industry outlook, 40 percent of employers stated that pharmacy technician have more responsibility than ever before and continue to play a crucial role in providing safe and effective patient care. Pharmacy techs handle a laundry list of duties from managing inventory to receiving prescription requests from patients and doctor offices to accurately measuring medication amounts.



Command numbers help explain the crucial role which pharmacy techs provide with their chosen field of expertise. There were over 329,000 outpatient prescriptions filled in 2023 and the ScriptCenter automated system option available for patients is used more than any other in the U.S. for picking up prescriptions.



Other Hospital Corps specialties include advanced dental laboratory technician, aerospace medicine technician, aviation physiology technician, basic dental laboratory technician, biomedical equipment technician, cardiovascular technician, dental assistant, dental hygienist, dive independent duty corpsman, drug and alcohol counselor, drug and alcohol counselor interne, electronneurodiagnostic technologist, fleet marine force, hemodialysis technician, histology technician, mammography technician, maxillofacial technician, medical laboratory technician, mortician, nuclear medicine technician, occupational therapy technician, optician, ophthalmology surgical technician, preventative medicine technician, radiation health technician, radiologic technician, reconnaissance corpsman, reconnaissance independent duty corpsman, respiratory therapy technician, search and rescue medical technician, surface force independent duty corpsman, surgical technologist, ultrasound technician, and urology technician.



Along with hospital corpsmen assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, other rates of enlisted Sailors handling important functions include culinary specialist, information systems technician, logistic specialist, master-at-arms, mass communication specialist, personnel specialist and yeoman.



Yet as a military treatment facility, it’s the Hospital Corps – Navy wide comprised of more than 30,000 active duty and reserve - which makes up the majority of the enlisted ranks. The prospect for career progression in a desirable professional discipline was on full display for those interested.



