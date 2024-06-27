Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last flight of the 354th Bulldogs

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera and Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The 354th Fighter Squadron and 354th Fighter
    Generation Squadron generated their last A-10C Thunderbolt II sortie here June 21.

    The “fini flight,” which was flown by Lt. Col. Patrick Chapman, commander of the 354th
    Fighter Squadron, occurred ahead of the inactivation of both of squadrons which will take place
    in September of this year.

    The inactivation of the 354th FS and 354th FGS comes as their assigned A-10s are divested as
    part of the Air Force’s modernization efforts, and as the base makes way for the planned arrival
    of the 492nd Special Operations Wing.

    As the final aircraft touched down, members of the 354th FS and 354th FGS reflected on the
    many missions and exercises the squadrons have supported. One such exercise, Cope Thunder
    23-2, took place at multiple bases throughout the Philippines in preparation for the first Air Force
    Force Generation cycle.

    “Being able to quickly generate aircraft, like deploying to the Philippines and moving assets to
    an area that we haven’t been to, set us up for success,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob
    Branson, 354th FGS dedicated crew chief.

    The Bulldogs last deployment was to Al Dhafra Air Base from October 2023 to April 2024 in
    support of the first AFFORGEN cycle and was instrumental in developing attack leaders and
    deploying combat AirPower.

    “Our most recent deployment was an operationally challenging one,” said Chapman. “I'm proud
    of the ops and the maintenance team for stepping up to meet those challenges, which ultimately
    protected coalition lives during a very turbulent time in the Middle East.”

    As part of the inactivation, assignment teams will work with pilots and maintainers to determine
    new assignments based on what is best for each member’s career development, to include
    transitioning to different weapons systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 13:55
    Story ID: 475159
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last flight of the 354th Bulldogs, by A1C Jhade Herrera and SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BULLDOGS
    354TH
    DM
    FS
    DMAFB
    FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT