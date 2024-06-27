Major changes to Quantico pharmacy underway

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA – Major changes to Naval Health Clinic Quantico’s pharmacy are underway. Pharmacy customers will experience suspension of its services and discover a new approach to fill their medications as the pharmacy transitions to a new location by July 22nd.



As of June 28, the pharmacy suspended dial-in prescription refills. Instead, customers are encouraged to use off-base facilities to fill any prescription or use the MHS Gensis application to refill non-refrigerated medications at the newly available MX ScriptCenter located to the right of the front desk within NHCQ.



As the pharmacy transitions to a temporary facility, all pharmacy services will be suspended from July 15-19.



“It’s important for customers who need to fill scripts during that closure period to come in the week before to fill them,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Theodore Awa, the pharmacy department head for the clinic.



These changes are part of the new facility at located at 3500 Russell Road on base, where the old Marine Federal Credit Union building exists. The new pharmacy will be operational on Monday, July 22nd, at which time customers can follow usual procedures to fill or refill their scripts, including walk-in and drive-through services.



“Renovations disturb current operations, but we’re trying to make this an outcome as familiar and convenient as possible for our customers,” said Afua G. Ankrah, the patient advocate and public affairs officer of NHCQ. “I think with the upcoming renovations coupled with the additional script center will make it well worth the investment of time.”



The planned renovations are scheduled to be completed by spring of 2025. The pharmacy space will be expanded and introduce an improved drive-through window allowing the Pharmacy to service more patients, reduce wait times, improve customer experience, and enhance medication safety.



The pharmacy hours at the new facility will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the MX ScriptCenter is available from 07:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



“This renovation will bring state-of-the-art technology, streamlined workflows, and enhanced safety protocols,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Sage, the leading hospital corpsman of the pharmacy department at NHCQ. “Our commitment is to provide the best possible care for those who serve our Nation and their loved ones.”



For more information regarding the renovations and pharmacy procedures, please visit the Pharmacy’s website https://quantico.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy or call at 703-784-1580 and choose option three.



For any issues with the MX ScriptCenter or other changed procedures, contact the front desk, the nearest clinic representative, or call 703-784-1580.



For updates on the pharmacy procedures, you can also visit the NHCQ or MCBQ Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/NavalHealthClinicQuantico/; https://www.facebook.com/MarineCorpsBaseQuantico/.



Lastly, you can find the MHS Gensis Patient Portal to submit orders for medications here https://tripler.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/MHS-GENESIS-Electronic-Health-Record-and-Patient-Portal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 Story ID: 475158 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US