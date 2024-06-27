Joint Service Interoperability Showcases High-Quality Medical Care across all branches in Exercise Trident

JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, Va. - Over 35 Sailors, soldiers, and airmen, teamed up with East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) for joint Exercise Trident 1, June 4 -7, 2024. This four-day training exercise involved hyper-realistic medical training, capability displays and medical scenarios involving chemical, biological and radiological agents.



Trident is a joint maritime exercise that certifies and validates mission readiness by focusing on key training issues for special operations and conventional forces, integrating both operational and medical teams to ensure effective interoperability and interdependence.



The exercise kicked off with Navy Medicine’s Expeditionary Medical teams conducting an inspection of their inventory to make sure everything worked, and they had what they needed for the field. This not only served to help them be prepared to achieve their goals for the exercise but helps them identify any real-life issues or equipment gaps that could occur in a real-life scenario.



As many as 10 commands and platforms participated in Trident 2024 from across the Armed Services to include:



• Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

• Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCPHC)

• Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) A

• En-Route Care System (ERCS) B

• Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit Two (FDPMU 2)

• Army 48th Chemical Brigade

• Naval Special Warfare Group 2

• Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Training Center

• Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

• Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCAT)



“This has been a fantastic exercise in terms of bringing together Army, Navy, and Air Force elements with even some Marines thrown in at times,” said Lt. Col. Albert Koerner, assigned to the 316th Medical Group. “What I have observed is the Critical Care Air Transport teams of the Air Force integrated well on board a new aircraft platform, the C-146 “Wolfhound”, one that we don't traditionally move on, with the Navy En-Route Care System teams and we are able to cross pollinate that experience between us and learn from each other.”



Following inventory checks, and field hospitals were set up, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 assisted in conducting hoist training and helicopter familiarization flights to better simulate what medical conditions would be like for patients in the air before being transferred to higher levels of care.



On the second day of the exercise and first day of training, Lt. Cmdr. Rachelle Magalhaes, one of the event organizers and a medical planner assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, gave an in-brief to all participants followed by briefings on topics including decontamination, capabilities and purposes of the ERSS, the DTRA, and FDPMU 2. Following the brief, The Army 48th Chemical Brigade, FDPMU 2, and ERSS were able to provide several capabilities demonstrations for participants.



The second day of training saw hyper-realistic medical training involving cadavers and a visit to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team on base for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training . The final day of training included CBRN and non-CBRN scenarios with simulated patients in accurate- to-life recreations of what the conditions may look like in the event of an attack. Throughout the process, each respective service showed great improvement with the complex coordination needed to work together smoothly with colleagues across the Armed Services.



“The CCAT team has been doing this for a long time relative to our enroute care team,” said Magalhaes. “The joint training and lessons learned from the CCAT team improve our ability to provide care to patients during transport.



“When FDPMU 2 and the Army CBRNE team work together, it helps both groups understand their capabilities and limitations and figure out how we can best support each other. If we do this in exercises, then when we go into combat or CBRN environment together, we already know how to work together effectively, which will allow us to operate seamlessly.”



After four days of intense training, the exercises concluded with comprehensive feedback sessions where participants identified areas for improvement and celebrated instances where expertise shined falling in line with the Chief of Naval Operations Get Real Get Better principles, which emphasizes honest assessment and continuous improvement. While the overall goal is to implement the identified improvements, the training environment also sharpened skills and built strong bonds, fostering camaraderie and enhancing the effectiveness and lethality of the Armed Forces.



“With the conclusion of Trident, I feel confident in saying that we've proven here that joint service coordination and cooperation is one of the best ways to accomplish the mission wherever we are, whatever the fight is,” finished Magalhaes. “We learned a lot from our sister services. We know that we may have gaps that we need them to help fill, and working with the right capabilities, it only makes us stronger.”



NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

