NMRTC Beaufort Spotlight Employee

Beaufort, S.C. – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command is recognizing Ms. Sonya Schunior, an Audiologist Technician for her outstanding demonstration of the Hearing Conservation Program at the Branch Health Clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort S.C.



During the Safety and Occupational Health Management Evaluation (SOHME), Mrs. Schunior showed exceptional counseling skills by thoroughly explaining the procedures and discussing the test results with her patient. By asking the essential questions regarding noise exposure and hearing protection use, Mrs. Schunior was able to identify that the patient was not utilizing his hearing protection properly. Mrs. Schunior then took the opportunity to provide hearing conservation training by practicing proper insertion of hearing protection device. Mrs. Schunior engaged with the patient in a manner where the patient was able to see, feel, and hear the difference when hearing protection is used properly. Mrs. Schunior’s excellent work displayed how the Hearing Conservation Program is serving its mission to prevent noise-induced hearing loss in the Navy.



Ms. Schunior says “The best part about my job is being able to educate people about their hearing and how to protect it. Helping our clients understand why they are in our office and need to take this hearing test calms majority of the stress around the hearing exam. Knowing that people are leaving our office having more knowledge about hearing then when they walked in, is why I love doing my job.”



Ms. Schunior is an Air Force veteran with 11 years of service. She is a mom of three children. During her time outside of work, she is a member of a local roller derby team called the Savannah Derby Devils and is an advocate for the sport.

