Shipyard Spotlight: Terry Williams – Delivering Five-Star Service in Contracting

Born and raised in Prichard, Alabama, Terry Williams grew up the youngest of 12 children. Early on, Williams discerned a calling to help others. "Several times throughout my life, I’ve heard various people tell me that I have a call on my life," he shared. Williams' innate desire to help people was nurtured by his family, who recognized his potential and prepared him for a future beyond what he could have imagined. "My family saw something in me and nurtured it; they wanted me to make it."



Whether you encounter Williams volunteering at a Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) job fair, pastoring a local church, or as a Contract Project Manager on a project team, you’ll find him helping people and doing it with "five-star” quality.



Williams left Mobile, Alabama, and joined the U.S. Navy as a Pipefitter and Welder. With no reference point but the aspirations of his family and an abiding faith, Williams began what would become an illustrious naval career. "I was a very shy person before I entered the Navy. I had to learn how to interact with a multitude of different people," he recalled.



Williams was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 Command, where he served as a Welder and Pipefitter on Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) ships. During his tenure, Williams patented a design for protective armament for the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) platform, which is still in use today. He retired as a Petty Officer 1st Class (E-6) after 21 years of service.



Following his time in the Navy, Williams worked for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) as a Shipbuilding Specialist, overseeing contract work on the LCAC platform. His expertise made him an invaluable asset to the Waterfront Support Contracting Division (Code 440) at NNSY.



Now, as a Contract Project Manager, Williams oversees contract work associated with Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availabilities on carriers. His primary role is to oversee the planning and execution of contract work, ensuring it is done with the requisite quality, within cost, and on schedule. He personally monitors contractors' performance through telephone conversations, correspondence, reports, vouchers, and jobsite visits to check the status of the contractor’s progress, focusing on schedule adherence, problem resolution, NAVSEA Standard Item/CDRL deliverables, and invoice certification. As part of the Project Management Team, Williams keeps senior leadership apprised of the status and progress of all contracted work.



One of the main challenges within the sphere of contracting is material acquisition. Recounting a time when he had to resolve an issue with High Pressure Air Conditioning (HPAC) units, Williams found himself caught between the project team and the contractors when the cost of a job continued to rise due to unplanned malfunctions on equipment that expanded the scope of work. To address the problem, Williams proposed hiring the contractor’s two lead mechanics and adding the line of work to the shipyard’s maintenance workload. This initiative resulted in significant cost savings and improved the quality of life for mechanics.

Williams' philosophy of five-star service is deeply rooted in his Alabama upbringing and was inspired by renowned former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "I got the concept of five-star service from Nick Saban," Williams explains. "He recruited five-star athletes at every position. That was the key to their success – they had the best players at every position." Williams believes that this same principle can be applied to any organization, including the shipyard. "A five-star employee is someone who, when given an assignment, does the job to the fullest; they are quick learners; not worried about overtime; aren’t content with sitting around; they are ready to work."



Williams' commitment to selfless service is evident in his empathy for Sailors who are away from their families and his determination to complete maintenance work promptly to help them return home sooner. “I know what it is like being out to sea and not being able to come home because the ship that is meant to replace you is getting maintenance done to it,” he says. Beyond his work at the shipyard, Williams pastors a local church in Norfolk, Virginia, where he continues to serve his community with the same dedication and passion.

At the core of Williams' life is his deep faith, which he describes as the anchor of his existence. "Since I was a child, I’ve had people tell me that there was something different about me, that there was a call on my life," he shares. This conviction has driven him to push beyond his comfort zone and strive for excellence in all he does.

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024